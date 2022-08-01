ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man called 911 after he allegedly shot, killed his own father

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIFJh_0h0kQjUk00

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida man called 911 after he allegedly shot and killed his own father on Sunday, officials say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that on Sunday, Kyle Raemisch, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his 52-year-old father in their house before calling 911.

PCSO was called out to the home around 10:18 a.m. The victim was later identified by WFLA as Christopher Raemisch.

PCSO shared an excerpt from Kyle’s affidavit in a news release saying what had happened before first responders got to the house.

“The suspect stated to the 911 dispatcher he had shot the victim and was following instructions from the 911 dispatcher. When asked where the suspect shot the victim he stated, ‘The head.’ When asked why he shot the victim, the suspect stated “Because of the money.” The suspect stated he has been held hostage for far too long. When asked how many times he shot the victim the suspect stated, “Too many times,” according to PCSO.

The affidavit also said that a total of 15 spent shell casings were located at the house. According to PCSO, the victim was found on his side with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kyle has been booked on a recommended charge of first-degree murder. According to WFLA, he is being held without bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
nypressnews.com

11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Murder#Held Hostage#Violent Crime#Pcso#Wfla#Cox Media Group
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman confesses she gave police sister’s name during traffic stop

A Leesburg woman landed behind bars after she confessed she gave police her sister’s name during a recent arrest. Temperance Diane Porter, 28, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to admit she had given a deputy her sister’s name during a July 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.
LEESBURG, FL
CBS Miami

Florida family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO - A family of five is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home on Tuesday afternoon when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children.Orlando police said that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7.   Neighbors said the family, a middle-aged couple, the adult daughter, and the two young girls had just moved into the home a few months ago. They said they had no idea that something was wrong. "I didn't hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in the situation," said Heather Collins. Police have not released any information about what may have led to the apparent murder-suicide. 
ORLANDO, FL
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
WFLA

Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car

It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy