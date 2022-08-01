Read on mdcoastdispatch.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
The Dispatch
Center For Arts To Feature McBride Paintings In August
OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to its First Friday opening reception on Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street bayside. New paintings by Berlin-based artist Kirk McBride are featured in the Thaler Gallery...
The Dispatch
Kiwanis Club Host Speaker From Salisbury Zoo
Chuck Eicholz, the Salisbury Zoo’s animal curator/collections operations supervisor, was the guest speaker at the July 27 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Eicholz is pictured with Tim Lund, club president.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – August 5, 2022
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. Every...
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
Peach Festival returns to Wyoming
The Wyoming Peach Festival will take place Saturday. It will include a parade and Peach Dessert Contest, as well as vendors, crafters, food and much more. The event begins at 9 a.m. Parking and shuttle bus service will be available from W. B. Simpson Elementary School and Wyoming United Methodist...
Cape Gazette
Mini-Blues Festival to rock Nassau Valley Vineyards Aug. 13
Nassau Valley Vineyards will present a one-day blues festival Saturday, Aug. 13, featuring headliner Gaye Adegbalola, founding member of Saffire, The Uppity Blues Women. An afternoon concert from 4 to 7 p.m. will feature one of Delaware’s favorite blues men, Jimmy Pritchard. The opening act will be Sussex County youth sensations and Lewes natives, The Williams Brothers. Admission for this concert is $15.
Ocean City Today
Marlin Fest to take place on beach at inlet this year
(Aug. 5, 2022) White Marlin Open organizers have again added a venue where people can watch the weigh-ins of the annual tournament, but this year the location offers much more than was available in 2020 and 2021. Marlin Fest was held at the Third Street ball fields the last two...
The Dispatch
Battle Of The Bras Fundraiser Planned
OCEAN CITY — The Capt. Steve’s Poor Girls Open is an all-women billfish release fishing tournament that raises money for breast cancer research. During this year’s event, there will be a fun and creative fundraiser called the Battle of the Bras. This competition is open to anyone...
RELATED PEOPLE
budgettravel.com
Ocean City Hilton incl. weekends & breakfast - $89
This member-favorite Hilton hotel in Ocean City is an ideal starting point for exploring the area. While summer might be the area's busiest season, there's still plenty to do in the fall (Wine on the Beach, OC BikeFest, classic car shows, beer festivals and fun runs), plus the beaches are less crowded, and the humidity has subsided. Travelzoo members can snag exclusive savings through November with rates starting at just $65 per night, including breakfast.
rehobothfoodie.com
The Café on 26 (Ocean View)
It's been a while since I visited Cafe on 26 in Ocean View. We went several weeks ago, and I have to tell you I was thoroughly impressed! Thanks to the notoriety of our dinner companions, we were seated in the very quiet and very private ‘wine room' upstairs (see the pic in the gallery). The food and the service made me realize that Rt. 26 is a lot more than just pizzas, tacos and fish sandwiches. The entrance to the restaurant is through a nicely tended garden, preparing you for the calm atmosphere within. I will again tell you that many restaurants still change their menu with the seasons, and judging from the menu offerings, Cafe on 26 is no different. So the items mentioned here may or may not be available, depending on when you go.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Salisbury (MD)
On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Salisbury is the Wicomico County seat and the commercial and cultural powerhouse of the Delmarva Peninsula. Between 2018 and 2022 the city was the venue for the roving National Folk Festival, which has helped bring about a cultural and physical renewal of the city’s downtown area.
The Dispatch
Announcements – August 5, 2022
BERLIN – The following represents a collection of media releases submitted to this paper for publication. Kelly Marx of Berlin recently received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Frostburg State University in Frostburg during its 160th commencement ceremonies. Additionally, Robert Bole of Ocean City received a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Movie goers share memories, ahead of OC’s Sun and Surf Cinema closing its doors September 5
OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you’ve visited Ocean City’s Sun and Surf Cinema, you may have made lasting memories, whether that be snacking on the buttery movie theater popcorn, or catching the latest popular film. “We’ve had a place in Ocean City since 1986 so we’ve been coming here...
oceancity.com
The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022
Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot. If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.
The Dispatch
Annual ‘Best Of’ Winners Announced
OCEAN CITY — OceanCity.com recently announced winners in the 11th Annual Best of Ocean City® contest. The 75 winners led all participants of each poll in a contest that included over 230 businesses in four broad categories. Seacrets, Fisher’s Popcorn, Thrasher’s Fries, Odyssea Watersports and Old Pro Golf...
Cape Gazette
Newly Listed 5-Bed Home in Rehoboth - 42 Maryland Avenue
Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Dispatch
Big Fish Classic Lives Up to the Hype
OCEAN CITY- The 9th annual Huk Big Fish Classic certainly lived up to its name with all species of big fish caught and weighed at the scales at Talbot Street practically around the clock. The Big Fish Classic returned for the ninth year last weekend at the historic pier on...
The Dispatch
Thoughts From The Publisher’s Desk – August 5, 2022
Thanks to the growing popularity of mail-in ballots, the wait for this year’s election results had to be agonizing for the candidates in tight races. Though the District 3 race was close as Eric Fiori won the seat by 37 votes, the tightest race by far was in District 4 where two-term incumbent Ted Elder retained his seat by just six votes over a familiar foe. The race was tight across the board with the four candidates for District 4 separated by just 20 votes with Elder securing 239, 16-year Commissioner Virgil Shockley getting 233 votes, followed by Nancy Bradford’s 221 and Jeff McMahon’s 219.
The Dispatch
Assateague Group Raising Funds For ‘Break The Habit’ Initiative
ASSATEAGUE – A friends group of Assateague State Park is raising funds to outfit the park’s picnic tables with horse-resistant storage bins. In recent months, Assateague State Park announced the launch of its newest initiative, “Break the Habit,” which aims to address ongoing issues of human-horse interactions.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 5, 2022
Far from “vanishing,” the White Marlin Open has become one of Ocean City’s most popular and famous events. It is truly an “open” and there are no age, gender or skill level restrictions. In 1993, the winning marlin was caught by a 14-year-old boy and in 2016 an angler won over $1.5 million for his fish; it was the first white marlin he had ever caught.
Comments / 0