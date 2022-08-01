Read on www.nbcsports.com
Steph unveils Curry 10s with adorable help from Riley
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Steph Curry unofficially unveiled the Curry 10 to help celebrate his daughter Riley's 10th birthday (Riley's actual birthday was July 19). For context, Riley helped Steph choose Under Armour when he was a sneaker free agent back in 2013, despite being courted by Nike and Adidas. It only makes sense for Riley to be one of the first people to see the Curry 10 aside from Steph himself.
Kerr, Warriors leaving Andre alone to make retirement decision
JaMychal Green put pen to paper Monday meaning the Warriors now officially have 13 players with a guaranteed contract heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Mac McClung, who produced endless highlights for Golden State during Summer League action, is among those expected to compete for the roster’s 15th spot.
Ex-Patriots OL tells wild story involving team meeting, car accident
There's a very short list of things worse than being late to a Bill Belichick team meeting. For Rich Ohrnberger, car accidents aren't on that list. The New England Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Ohrnberger found himself in the dreaded position of sleeping past his alarm during his rookie season and realizing he couldn't make a team meeting on time.
Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take
If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
Vernon Maxwell tells story of police breaking up fight between him, Olajuwon — at halftime
The depth of the NBA offseason is sometimes when the wildest stories of years gone by come out. Enter 13-year NBA veteran Vernon Maxwell, who went on the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast and retold the story of a wild halftime fight between himself and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. It’s a story Maxwell told before on “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” podcast (hat tip to Matt Young for the reminder).
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
Where is Beal showing up on NBA player rankings lists?
It's offseason player rankings season! Cue the confetti and pyrotechnics. Each year, when the NBA calendar slows down to a halt after free agency, outlets all over rank the top players in the league. While some may argue it's a pointless exercise, these types of lists are also undeniably fun to debate.
Curran: Why the heck did Patriots have to change their offense anyway?
FOXBORO – We knew the Patriots were going to do some things differently on offense in 2022. We heard from Kendrick Bourne about scheme changes. Jakob Johnson said when he signed with the Raiders that the Patriots were phasing out the fullback position. We knew that over the past two decades the Patriots playbook and scheme had gotten heavy.
Rollins reveals what he wants to work on most with Warriors
A second-round selection in the NBA draft always is a gamble, but the Warriors expect that they can strike gold with former University of Toledo guard Ryan Rollins after the rookie guard went No. 44 in the 2022 NBA Draft. Like many picks selected later in the draft, players have...
Here are five key preseason games for Patriots fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
