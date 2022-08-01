Read on www.wishtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Kayla Sullivan
Kayla Sullivan is a television journalist who now brings her professional talents to social media. As an entertainer and content creator, this Indianapolis native reaches global audiences with her humorous “parenting reports.” She joined the WISH-TV team in 2022 to add a fun-loving perspective to the station’s brand of “Focus on Family and the Community.”
WISH-TV
Meet Dr. Tim Hanson, superintendent of Warren Townships schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year has arrived, making it the perfect time for parents and students around central Indiana to learn more about local school districts and their leaders. Dr. Tim Hanson is the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis. Hanson joined...
WISH-TV
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
WISH-TV
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
The athletic family and unlikely high school career behind Colts WR Alec Pierce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There was the mighty green machine of Glenbard West High School, a perennial prep football powerhouse just under 30 miles west of downtown Chicago, ready to mow down yet another opponent ahead of yet another season filled with state championship aspirations. One season previous, sophomore free...
WISH-TV
More than 500 businesses sign letter opposing abortion restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
WISH-TV
Pediatrician lists signs your child may be contemplating suicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s normal for kids to have bad days. But if a child is having more bad days than good ones, especially if it’s been that way for a couple of weeks, it could be a sign something is seriously wrong. “What you may notice...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
woofboomnews.com
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
WISH-TV
Docs: Plainfield HS football assistant charged with marijuana dealing
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield Schools employees and students at the end of the 2021-2022 school year began sharing information about a man called “Coach Keys” providing or selling drugs to students, court records show. Plainfield Police Department later determined “Coach Keys” was Marquis J. Feldman, 22,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!. Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s westside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
WISH-TV
How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going back to school is stressful enough, but layer the anxieties children have been experiencing living through two-and-a-half years of a pandemic on top of that and they may be feeling overwhelmed to a degree they’ve never felt before. Dr. Lucille Gotanco, child and adolescent...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother to turn into movie
‘”Yes! We Are Twins, But We Are Different” is a book written by a 10-year-old boy that is now being turned into a short film. It tells the real life story of two twin brothers, one who has been diagnosed with autism. Tyrell Smith, author and short film...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Don’t miss Saturday’s ‘Summer Sip & Shop Block Party’ at Carmel City Center
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.
Comments / 0