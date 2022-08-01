Top Chef Heads to London for Season 20 with a Cast of All-Star Chefs from Around the World

Read on people.com
The 'Chief' from hit show Hunted reveals the behind-the-scenes secrets after it made it to No.1
A star of Australia's No.1 show has come out to reveal its secrets. Dr. David Craig, better known to millions of viewers as the Chief investigator on Channel 10's Hunted, claims that the reality TV thriller is 'as real as it can be'. Hunted follows 18 contestants going on the...
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever
To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months, we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
Princess Charlotte Flew to Commonwealth Games by Helicopter — with Prince William as the Pilot!
Kate Middleton and Prince William took their 7-year-old daughter to the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, but the fun started before their arrival. Prince William traveled to the event by helicopter, which he flew himself, with Princess Charlotte coming along for the ride. Footage shows Prince William, 40, landing the...
Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Does Entire Segment with Beyoncé Song Titles, Singer's Mom Reacts
A traffic reporter from Philadelphia is an unashamed member of the Beyhive, and Beyoncé's mom is loving it. Sheila Watko of NBC10 recently gave multiple nods to Beyoncé while delivering her morning traffic update, flawlessly name-dropping some of the 28-time Grammy Award winner's biggest hits back-to-back without missing a beat.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Milo Manheim To Star In ‘School Spirits’ YA Drama Series At Paramount+
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Milo Manheim is set as a lead opposite Peyton List in the Paramount + series School Spirits (working title), a YA drama based on Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen’s upcoming graphic novel, produced by Awesomeness Studios. School Spirits focuses on a teen (List, from Cobra Kai) stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The book is planned for publication in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books. Manheim will play Wally, a lovable...
Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'
Jason Momoa made a very special trip this week from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company Mananalu. The 42-year-old actor surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with the purified water. TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video...
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads With Daughter Stormi in a Faux-Fur Dress and Matching Tassel Heels
Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi impressed in bold prints and colors in London. The mother-daughter duo were candidly snapped leaving their hotel hand in hand on Aug. 5, heading out for the night. From London to Milan, Jenner has become a world traveler as of late, the social media star stopping by Milan, and now London to check on the progress of new makeup from Kylie Cosmetics. No matter the city, Jenner’s style is consistently colorful and uniquely her. The makeup mogul opted for drama, donning a brilliant cobalt-blue faux-crocodile jacket dress. The piece...
Inside Angelina Jolie’s ‘constant stream of attacks on Brad’ Pitt
Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of Angelina Jolie shocking the world by filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. But despite being declared legally single in 2019, the exes are still no further in coming to a custody agreement for their kids — even as they reach college age. “It appears that Angelina is determined that Brad should never get 50/50 custody,” one source familiar with the legal battle told The Post. “And there are some who say that she won’t rest until the kids are legally adults, so Brad will never have shared custody.” It’s just the latest salvo in a...
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2: The Cast, Release Date & More You Need To Know
The Gilded Age will return with more glitz, glamour, and drama in season 2. The HBO series was renewed for a second season on February 14, 2022. Production on season 2 got underway in May 2022 and will film in both New York state and Rhode Island. The period drama,...
American Dad! bosses discuss final episode plans
The American Dad! showrunner has addressed how he envisions the animated series' last-ever episode. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Matt Weitzman admitted having "no idea" when or how fans will get to say goodbye to Seth MacFarlane's Roger and Stan and the rest of the Smith gang.
‘Below Deck’ Producer Reveals Whether Hannah Ferrier Return for ‘Down Under,’ More Cast Secrets
Navigating choppy waters! Below Deck producer Mark Cronin dished to Us Weekly about the Bravo series, its spinoffs and whether Hannah Ferrier could return to the franchise. “I wouldn't have any trouble with her back on the show,” the longtime Bravo producer exclusively told Us on Friday, August 5, while promoting Below Deck’s two Emmy […]
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Praises 'The Flash' amid Star Ezra Miller's Scandals: It's 'Terrific'
Ezra Miller's The Flash is receiving praise from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. During the company's Q2 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav, 62, spoke highly about the upcoming film, hinting that it is still set to be released despite Miller's numerous recent scandals and uncertainty facing projects crafted by Warner Bros., Variety reported.
Jane Fonda Is the New Face of H&M Move, and We Want Every Single Piece
Jane Fonda is an icon for a reason, and we've always admired her commitment to standing up for what she believes in, her brilliant comedic timing, and her passion for health and fitness. So many people have fallen in love with working out because of Fonda, so it only makes sense that she's the new face of H&M Move, the brand's new line of workout clothes.
Michael Bublé fights back tears as his son plays his song on piano
Bublé's son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, back in 2016 when he was just a toddler.
Jennifer Lopez Is the Epitome of Elegance in a Floral Minidress
Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another summery ensemble during her European holiday. Spotted strolling around Capri, Italy, yesterday, J.Lo looked elegant in a light blue minidress with a bold red floral print from Dolce & Gabbana. The poplin dress featured a square neckline, tie-detail straps, and a breezy skirt. She styled the look with a pair of sky-high Gucci espadrille wedges, tinted Chloé sunglasses, and an Hermès wicker bag.
