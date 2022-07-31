Indiana State Police: Elwood officer shot, killed; person in custody after multicounty chase

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police want help to find two suspects in the theft of multiple credit and debit cards from a store on West Main Street. Carmel Police Department say the people in photos shared in a news release show “subjects” who entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street and stole the cards from bags. The release did not name the store. That block of Main Street is near the intersection with Old Meridian Street.

