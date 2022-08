UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season. The star guard suffered the injury in a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury. She is set to undergo surgery to repair her injury on Friday. Last season Bueckers missed a significant portion of the season with a non-contact leg injury, but returned and wowed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. One of college basketball’s best players will not be in action this season.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO