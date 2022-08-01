Read on www.hottytoddy.com
Related
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Dominates in Bahamas Finale Over Raw Talent Elite, 121-75
Ole Miss men’s basketball dominated from wire-to-wire, breezing past Raw Talent Elite on Thursday afternoon, 121-75, to close out a successful 3-0 week of exhibition games as part of its foreign tour to The Bahamas. The Rebels commanded every facet of the game, shooting 58 percent overall thanks in...
hottytoddy.com
Catcher for OHS Baseball Team Makes Roster for MLB All-American Game
This summer, Oxford High School senior and 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Campbell Smithwick, was among a select group of high school baseball players across the country to be recruited by the MLB (Major League Baseball) and USA Baseball, to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Golf Releases 2022-23 Schedule
The Ole Miss women’s golf team has officially released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Friday. To open up their fall season, the Rebels will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club. Ole Miss will then follow this up by heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the tournament will have all three rounds broadcast live on the Golf Channel from Blessings Golf Club.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Returns to Practice for 2022 Season
Ole Miss football opened camp on Wednesday in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Troy. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media following the first practice. This year’s team has a lot of new players on it with the number of transfers. “It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
Neeo Avery Headed to the SIP
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and staff picked up a commitment from Neeo Avery on Sunday for the 2023 class. Avery, a four-star edge rusher from Olney, Maryland, reopened his recruiting last March after de-committing from Penn State. A 6-foot 5-inch, 230-pound player, Avery is headed into his...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Pulls Away, Beats Discount Distributors Rockets, 88-70
Sophomore James White put on a clinic for the second night in a row as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team held firm amidst some adversity, pulling away to top the Discount Distributors Rockets, 88-70, in the second game of Ole Miss’ 2022 foreign trip in The Bahamas on Tuesday evening.
hottytoddy.com
Bonnie Brown: Q & A With Ann O’Dell
The latest interview in the Ole Miss Retirees features Ann O’Dell. The organization’s mission is to enable the university’s faculty and staff retirees to maintain and promote a close association with the university. It is the goal of the Ole Miss Faculty/Staff Retirees Association to maintain communication by providing opportunities to attend and participate in events and presentations.
hottytoddy.com
Exploring Biology Beyond the Classroom
Biological science students at the University of Mississippi are broadening their horizons by taking classes in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Arizona, taught by professors Brice Noonan, Erik Hom and Jason Hoeksema. “The Department of Biology is fortunate to have a number of off-campus opportunities that allow students to explore such...
RELATED PEOPLE
hottytoddy.com
Parents Upset With OSD Dress Code Enforcement
In May 2020, the Oxford School District revised its dress code in hopes of developing a dress code that “is equitable and nondiscriminatory” and simplified the minimum requirements to five key points. However, by the second day of school this week, social media lit up with parents who...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
Comments / 0