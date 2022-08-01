ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Catcher for OHS Baseball Team Makes Roster for MLB All-American Game

This summer, Oxford High School senior and 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Campbell Smithwick, was among a select group of high school baseball players across the country to be recruited by the MLB (Major League Baseball) and USA Baseball, to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
Ole Miss Women’s Golf Releases 2022-23 Schedule

The Ole Miss women’s golf team has officially released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Friday. To open up their fall season, the Rebels will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club. Ole Miss will then follow this up by heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the tournament will have all three rounds broadcast live on the Golf Channel from Blessings Golf Club.
Ole Miss Returns to Practice for 2022 Season

Ole Miss football opened camp on Wednesday in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Troy. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media following the first practice. This year’s team has a lot of new players on it with the number of transfers. “It was...
Neeo Avery Headed to the SIP

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and staff picked up a commitment from Neeo Avery on Sunday for the 2023 class. Avery, a four-star edge rusher from Olney, Maryland, reopened his recruiting last March after de-committing from Penn State. A 6-foot 5-inch, 230-pound player, Avery is headed into his...
Bonnie Brown: Q & A With Ann O’Dell

The latest interview in the Ole Miss Retirees features Ann O’Dell. The organization’s mission is to enable the university’s faculty and staff retirees to maintain and promote a close association with the university. It is the goal of the Ole Miss Faculty/Staff Retirees Association to maintain communication by providing opportunities to attend and participate in events and presentations.
Exploring Biology Beyond the Classroom

Biological science students at the University of Mississippi are broadening their horizons by taking classes in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Arizona, taught by professors Brice Noonan, Erik Hom and Jason Hoeksema. “The Department of Biology is fortunate to have a number of off-campus opportunities that allow students to explore such...
Parents Upset With OSD Dress Code Enforcement

In May 2020, the Oxford School District revised its dress code in hopes of developing a dress code that “is equitable and nondiscriminatory” and simplified the minimum requirements to five key points. However, by the second day of school this week, social media lit up with parents who...
OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
