Harmony, NC

NC man killed on the job at Tyson-affiliated poultry plant, state troopers say

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A 43-year-old man died after being hit by a tractor-trailer at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant in Iredell County, law enforcement officials said on Monday.

It happened Friday night at River Valley Ingredients, a division of Tyson Foods, off Sheffield Road in Harmony, N.C., about 20 miles north of Statesville, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol. Around 7:45 p.m., troopers arrived and found an injured worker laying in the parking lot. Jason Wayne Bare of Harmony died at the scene, the release from the NC Department of Public Safety said.

A plant worker driving a terminal tractor-trailer — also known as a yard truck — was backing toward an unloading bay when it collided with Bare, according to officials.

Yard trucks are usually used for moving trailers in or around commercial freight yards, according to Eagle Mark 4 , a yard truck dealer.

This incident is being investigated as a fatal collision, officials said.

No charges are anticipated against the driver of the yard truck, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger told The Charlotte Observer.

Carolyn Livingston Allen
3d ago

It must be a hard task to call someone's love one to give such news. we never know if it is the last time you will leave your home. Be in a relation ship with God people. Be blessed.

Shelters Save Lives
4d ago

They had a 61 yr. old UPS man ran over Friday night and killed. This is a tragedy prayers to the family.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

