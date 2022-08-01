MnDOT: Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Read on www.kaaltv.com
Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?
Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
mprnews.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems characterized by an ongoing medium-high plateau. The “dog days of COVID” as we characterized it in early July, are still upon us. Perhaps this plateau has become our new normal. The relatively steady...
KAAL-TV
MN crash kills 3 from Missouri, injures 2 others
(ABC 6 News) - A crash in Kandiyohi County on Thursday involving a semi and SUV has left three people from Missouri dead, while injuring two others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi was heading eastbound on Highway 40 while a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on County Road 7. The two vehicles collided at the intersection in St. Johns Township, just west of Willmar.
kfgo.com
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
KAAL-TV
Secretary of State assures fair election ahead of MN Primary
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota election officials are highlighting a lesser known process called Public Accuracy Testing to help the public feel confident in their vote. Election officials in Olmsted County test equipment for weeks leading up to Election Day, this time around they expect to test up to 24,000 ballots.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DPS gets K9 to sniff out illegal cash
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a new K9 on the team that is trained to sniff out U.S. currency. K9 Bia will work with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division. Bia is a 1 1/2-year-old female German shorthair pointer. Her skills will...
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz to appear at GOTV rally in Rochester on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) will be holding Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rallies in Congressional District 1 on Saturday, August 6. A rally will be held in Rochester from 9:30am to 10:00am at the local DFL office, 1500 1st Ave. NE, Rochester. Governor Tim Walz...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
DL-Online
Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first Minnesota gubernatorial debate
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen shared a stage Wednesday during the first debate of the gubernatorial race. The debate at Minnesota Farmfest lasted over an hour and highlighted disagreements between the two candidates on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, crime and energy policy. Walz touted...
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
KAAL-TV
Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday
(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
