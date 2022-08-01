ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

KARE 11

MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police asking for help locating vulnerable adult

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing. Officials believe she could be in Minneapolis, Crystal or Brooklyn Park.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Teen missing from Lakeville found safe

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are thanking the public for their help after a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe on Thursday. Police first asked for help in finding the teen on Thursday morning, saying she had last been seen on July 29. Officials though she might have been in the Brooklyn Park area.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Lakeville Police search for missing teen girl

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday, July 29. Shasha Thor is 5'3" and weighs around 120, according to information from Lakeville Police. She has brown eyes and black hair, and while the photo provided by police shows her hair in braids, police said she no longer wears her hair that way.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Man found dead after fire in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Fire Department said a man is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. According to information released by the department, Brooklyn Park fire crews were sent to the 5800 block of 74th Avenue just after noon on Thursday for a reported fire at an apartment complex.
KARE 11

Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
KARE 11

Man in his 40s dies after being found unresponsive in a tent with gunshot wounds

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating yet another homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Officers were called to the area of 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of gun shots and an unresponsive man in a tent, according to an MPD press release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America Thursday after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
