LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday, July 29. Shasha Thor is 5'3" and weighs around 120, according to information from Lakeville Police. She has brown eyes and black hair, and while the photo provided by police shows her hair in braids, police said she no longer wears her hair that way.

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO