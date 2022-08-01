Read on www.kare11.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Suspect in Apple River stabbing hires prominent self-defense attorney
HUDSON, Wis. — The man charged with first-degree homicide and four counts of first-degree attempted homicide following a deadly stabbing on the Apple River has hired a prominent self-defense attorney to represent him throughout his trial. During a brief court appearance Friday, Nicolae Miu said he's hired attorney Corey...
Ramsey County reaches settlement with jail officers who were told they couldn't guard Derek Chauvin
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Editors note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on June 24, 2020. Ramsey County has reached a settlement worth more than $1.4 million with corrections officers who said they were barred from guarding or even being on the same floor as Derek Chauvin when he was booked into the Ramsey County Jail in May 2020.
MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police asking for help locating vulnerable adult
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing. Officials believe she could be in Minneapolis, Crystal or Brooklyn Park.
Does the Apple River stabbing suspect have a strong self-defense claim?
HUDSON, Wis. — Four people continue to recover after being stabbed on the Apple River over the weekend. The suspect told police he acted in self-defense in the incident that killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. And that's had a lot of people asking: Does Nick Miu have a valid self-defense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Brooklyn Center police chief sues city for job loss after Daunte Wright killing
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon is suing the city for allegedly forcing him to resign for not immediately firing officer Kim Potter after she shot and killed Daunte Wright. The lawsuit, which was filed in Hennepin County District Court, claims Gannon resigned after...
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
Teen missing from Lakeville found safe
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are thanking the public for their help after a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe on Thursday. Police first asked for help in finding the teen on Thursday morning, saying she had last been seen on July 29. Officials though she might have been in the Brooklyn Park area.
State Patrol investigating deadly crash near Mendota Heights
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn — Officials are investigating a deadly crash Friday on Highway 62 near Mendota Heights. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 62 at Dodd Road. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girlfriend of Daunte Wright sues Kim Potter, city of Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The girlfriend of Daunte Wright has filed a lawsuit against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and the city that employed her, claiming Potter's conduct left her with severe injuries and PTSD that continues more than a year after the fatal shooting. Alayna Beth...
Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
Lakeville Police search for missing teen girl
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday, July 29. Shasha Thor is 5'3" and weighs around 120, according to information from Lakeville Police. She has brown eyes and black hair, and while the photo provided by police shows her hair in braids, police said she no longer wears her hair that way.
Mall of America reopens Friday after shooting sent building into lockdown
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Bloomington Police say an argument at the Mall of America ended with someone shooting three times inside a store, prompting a lockdown of the building Thursday afternoon. Bloomington Police said no one was injured and the two suspects got away on foot. Friday morning, police say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found dead after fire in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Fire Department said a man is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. According to information released by the department, Brooklyn Park fire crews were sent to the 5800 block of 74th Avenue just after noon on Thursday for a reported fire at an apartment complex.
Candlelight vigil planned for stabbing victim Isaac Schuman
STILLWATER, Minn. — Community members are coming together to host a candlelight vigil for Isaac Schuman Wednesday night, the 17-year-old Stillwater student who died after being stabbed on the Apple River along with four other people on July 30. The vigil is being held on the 14th fairway at...
Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fatal car crash in Lake Crystal early Thursday morning. Officials arrived at the scene of the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal. A news release from law enforcement...
Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
'A lot of kids crying' | Witnesses describe scene after multiple shots fired inside Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Complete chaos found inside the largest mall in the United States on Thursday after gunshots were heard in the Northwest wing. Bloomington Police say shots were fired shortly after 4 p.m. inside the Mall of America. Families were separated as they ran to safety, including Kate...
Man in his 40s dies after being found unresponsive in a tent with gunshot wounds
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating yet another homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Officers were called to the area of 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of gun shots and an unresponsive man in a tent, according to an MPD press release.
Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America Thursday after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
National Night Out events held in Twin Cities as Minneapolis, St. Paul search for police chiefs
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — National Night Out took on greater importance in the Twin Cities on Tuesday evening, as Minneapolis and St. Paul both search for permanent police chiefs while dealing with significant staffing shortages. Saint Paul Police Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison, who has said he won't seek the...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0