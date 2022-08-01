ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EX-Church Youth Director Shared Over 11K Child Porn Images With 30 People, NJ Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Arnold DiBlasi Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 71-year-old former church youth group director from Burlington County shared more than 11,000 child pornography images online with 30 people, authorities said.

Arnold DiBlasi, of Marlton, was charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material and endangerment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller.

DiBlasi, ex-youth group director at Holy Eucharist Parish in Cherry Hill, was taken into custody on July 26 at his residence following a warranted search, they said.

Electronic devices seized during the search will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. A preliminary review of DiBlasi’s cell phone revealed the presence of child sexual abuse material, they said.

An investigation began in May after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding DiBlasi’s online activities from the FBI. The investigation revealed that DiBlasi, utilizing an online chat room, distributed more than 11,000 files of child sexual abuse material to 30 people, Bradshaw and Miller said.

The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Evesham Township Police Department, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office and the FBI. The lead investigator was Evesham Township Detective Christopher DeFrancesco, who is assigned to the High-Tech Crimes Unit as a Task Force Officer.

The BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and HSI – Cherry Hill are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.

DiBlasi was held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and released following a detention hearing in Superior Court.

