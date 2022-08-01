ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Local officials arrest, charge Louisiana resident following a vehicle pursuit

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2V9A_0h0kMh1600

VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrest 51-year-old Hilma Ziyad, of Louisiana, following a vehicle pursuit.

On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Victoria Police Department K9 Officer observed a gray Ford Fusion traveling northbound near the 3200 block of US Highway 59 S. The vehicle matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle in Jim Hogg County, Texas earlier that day.

Additional officers reported to the area and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle, however, continued northbound on US Highway 59 S. It eventually came to a stop, and officers instructed Hilma to exit the vehicle. She did not comply with the commands and instead, drove off.

The officers notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, who then set up “spike strips.” The strips successfully deployed and stopped the vehicle by causing the two front tires to become deflated.

Shortly after, the vehicle came to a stop on US Highway 59 S. near FM 234 S. in Jackson County. Officers commanded, once again, for Hilma to exit the vehicle. However, she failed to comply still and drove away.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop in the 4000 block of US Highway 59 N. in Jackson County. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a 9 millimeter handgun. They arrested and transported Ziyad to the Victoria County Jail.

Ziyad was changed with the following:

  • Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Edna Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol assisted with the incident.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information and photo.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 3

Related
kgns.tv

Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her. Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment. The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of...
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales shooting kills 1, injures 1

Two people were shot, one fatally, during a domestic disturbance that spanned two locations in Gonzales on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and resulted in a Gonzales woman being taken into custody. Lt. Jason Montoya of the Gonzales Police Department said in a press release officers responded Tuesday night to the 1100...
GONZALES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jim Hogg County, TX
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
County
Jackson County, TX
Jackson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Victoria County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Wharton County fire crews gain control of plant fire overnight

UPDATE: Wharton County fire crews gained control of the Prime ECO Group Plant fire in the early morning hours. At approximately 1:11 a.m., the Wharton Police Department announced the shelter in place had been lifted and residents could resume running their air-conditioning units. WPD also posted the following statement, along with some photos, on their Facebook page: “Our selfless area...
WHARTON, TX
anjournal.com

Such a sad joke - The 'poor lady' killed the guy?

The legal injustice system in Texas just goes on and on and on, like the Energizer Bunny on speed, with no apparent end in sight as it pertains to the 2015 murder of 96-year-old McAllen resident Martin Knell. In this instance, the injustice on display pertains to the Monica Melissa...
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Fusion#Vehicl
KIII 3News

Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out

TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
TAFT, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local agencies partner with Gulf Bend Center for resource fair

VICTORIA, Texas – Gulf Bend Center, in collaboration with local agencies, will host a “Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242. Gulf Bend clients and their caregivers will have the chance to meet with Victoria Police Department officers and discuss their needs during this free event.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
ValleyCentral

Man charged with murder after grass fire reveals body

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with murder after firefighters discovered a body while extinguishing a fire. Jose Alfonso Lopez, 27, was arraigned on charges of murder, failure to identify and evading arrest. Lopez was arrested in connection to a body that was found on Friday morning. Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria deputies pursue vehicle on US Highway 59

UPDATE: Officers are no longer in pursuit of the vehicle. Two suspects are being searched for. One person is in custody. Authorities spiked the vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 and it came to a stop by the rest stop near the county line. Further investigation would lead officers to discover three stolen catalytic converters inside of the vehicle. The catalytic...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy