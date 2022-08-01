Local officials arrest, charge Louisiana resident following a vehicle pursuit

VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrest 51-year-old Hilma Ziyad, of Louisiana, following a vehicle pursuit.

On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Victoria Police Department K9 Officer observed a gray Ford Fusion traveling northbound near the 3200 block of US Highway 59 S. The vehicle matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle in Jim Hogg County, Texas earlier that day.

Additional officers reported to the area and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle, however, continued northbound on US Highway 59 S. It eventually came to a stop, and officers instructed Hilma to exit the vehicle. She did not comply with the commands and instead, drove off.

The officers notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, who then set up “spike strips.” The strips successfully deployed and stopped the vehicle by causing the two front tires to become deflated.

Shortly after, the vehicle came to a stop on US Highway 59 S. near FM 234 S. in Jackson County. Officers commanded, once again, for Hilma to exit the vehicle. However, she failed to comply still and drove away.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop in the 4000 block of US Highway 59 N. in Jackson County. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a 9 millimeter handgun. They arrested and transported Ziyad to the Victoria County Jail.

Ziyad was changed with the following:

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Edna Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol assisted with the incident.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information and photo.

