Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) The Globe published a front page photo of Dorr firefighters carrying wounded warrior Bill Fifelski Jr. after he fell through the floor at a burning house and was rendered unconscious. His uncle, Norm Fifelski, and Bill Schumaker rescued him and he survived. Not so the house at 1687 Sherwood.
Clippers’ marching band making fall preparations
The Martin High School marching band, just like all others in Michigan, this week has been practicing on the football field, getting ready for the fall season. The Clipper ensemble, under the direction of Noah Miller, will begin the season Friday evening, Aug. 26, when Martin entertains Mendon.
What’s behind the divide between Wayland, Dorr?
Why do Dorr (and Leighton) people hate Wayland schools?. I first came to this area in 1992 when I moved to Dorr. For several years I ran the summer ball program for Dorr Rec and then started a winter youth basketball program. Because I used the facilities at Dorr and Moline elementaries, I was in frequent contact with WUS officials. When I brought this up at public meetings, I would get an outpouring of anger and even hatred toward Wayland schools.
