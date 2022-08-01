ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs

By Matt Wiesenfeld
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Esp4y_0h0kMKuV00
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during training camp at UC Irvine. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title.

This offseason they have done their best to keep the team intact and have been rewarding their most important players, such as receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Believing that a killer offense is a key to their success, the Rams added Allen Robinson to the receiving corps, and with some better health they should be more dynamic in the backfield too.

On defense, the Rams did not stand pat. They were more than happy to add linebacker Bobby Wagner from rival Seattle and should be good on that side of the ball once again, though they have to be concerned with the health of top cornerback Jalen Ramsey, currently on the PUP list.

The Rams are a great bet to win it all again, but they definitely have sacrificed some depth for the big payoff last year and maybe this year too. That and playing in a challenging division and with a challenging schedule is why their win total isn't set higher.

2022 Los Angeles Rams Win Total

Over 10.5 (-110)

Under 10.5 (-110)

Best Bet: Over 10.5

I suppose it is not a massive leap to think the Super Bowl champs are going to be very good again. This total is not that high, but with those odds, it seems like the market is pretty split on the regular-season potential of this team. I am too. I like the over but not by a lot.

I am really looking forward to the opening game of the NFL season between the Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Not only should it be a very entertaining game, but it is a classic hangover spot with one team looking to prove something (Buffalo) against a team that might be a little fat and happy to start (the Rams). I really like Buffalo in the opener.

With trips to rivals Arizona and San Francisco in the first four games, the Rams could very easily be under .500 after the first quarter of the season. Things do ease a little eventually but not a ton with the Rams taking on the AFC West, the best division in football from top to bottom.

After that tough start, the Rams get Dallas and Carolina at home before their bye week. Those should be games where they can show that they still have championship potential. If they struggle in some early games, look to bet them big in these games.

The Rams' bye week comes in Week 7, which in my opinion is a little earlier than ideal — especially for a veteran team that would probably prefer to rest later in the season to make a playoff push.

The bye does give the Rams a little extra prep time for a home date with San Francisco followed by a visit from Arizona a couple of weeks later (with a trip to Tampa Bay in between). Those three games are going to determine who wins the NFC West and whether the Rams can coast at all this season. I think they can take all three, but it is still not going to be an easy journey.

After that, they still have games at Kansas City and at Green Bay. Those are not easy places to win or easy teams to beat.

I like the over with the Rams because this is a talented and well-coached group. It is not going to be easy though. I would rather play them to repeat at champs and get that payoff than back them on the over. That risk is a lot better.

Read this on the web

Comments / 3

Related
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."

Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy