Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during training camp at UC Irvine. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title.

This offseason they have done their best to keep the team intact and have been rewarding their most important players, such as receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Believing that a killer offense is a key to their success, the Rams added Allen Robinson to the receiving corps, and with some better health they should be more dynamic in the backfield too.

On defense, the Rams did not stand pat. They were more than happy to add linebacker Bobby Wagner from rival Seattle and should be good on that side of the ball once again, though they have to be concerned with the health of top cornerback Jalen Ramsey, currently on the PUP list.

The Rams are a great bet to win it all again, but they definitely have sacrificed some depth for the big payoff last year and maybe this year too. That and playing in a challenging division and with a challenging schedule is why their win total isn't set higher.

2022 Los Angeles Rams Win Total

Over 10.5 (-110)

Under 10.5 (-110)

Best Bet: Over 10.5

I suppose it is not a massive leap to think the Super Bowl champs are going to be very good again. This total is not that high, but with those odds, it seems like the market is pretty split on the regular-season potential of this team. I am too. I like the over but not by a lot.

I am really looking forward to the opening game of the NFL season between the Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Not only should it be a very entertaining game, but it is a classic hangover spot with one team looking to prove something (Buffalo) against a team that might be a little fat and happy to start (the Rams). I really like Buffalo in the opener.

With trips to rivals Arizona and San Francisco in the first four games, the Rams could very easily be under .500 after the first quarter of the season. Things do ease a little eventually but not a ton with the Rams taking on the AFC West, the best division in football from top to bottom.

After that tough start, the Rams get Dallas and Carolina at home before their bye week. Those should be games where they can show that they still have championship potential. If they struggle in some early games, look to bet them big in these games.

The Rams' bye week comes in Week 7, which in my opinion is a little earlier than ideal — especially for a veteran team that would probably prefer to rest later in the season to make a playoff push.

The bye does give the Rams a little extra prep time for a home date with San Francisco followed by a visit from Arizona a couple of weeks later (with a trip to Tampa Bay in between). Those three games are going to determine who wins the NFC West and whether the Rams can coast at all this season. I think they can take all three, but it is still not going to be an easy journey.

After that, they still have games at Kansas City and at Green Bay. Those are not easy places to win or easy teams to beat.

I like the over with the Rams because this is a talented and well-coached group. It is not going to be easy though. I would rather play them to repeat at champs and get that payoff than back them on the over. That risk is a lot better.