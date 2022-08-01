ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Former Child Refugee From Eritrea Started A New Life Full Of World Travels

By Ayah A.
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

Meet The US Veteran Who Went From Building Bombs To Creating A Black Community In Portugal

Heather Proctor, 35, is a disabled United States veteran and a single mother. Currently, she is a photographer and film student. Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey and has lived all over the world including Japan and Mexico, this Black expat now lives in Portugal. Last year, she co-founded Black in Portugal, a Lisbon-based group run by Black women that provides resources for the Black community and those looking to relocate to the country.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#Global Travel#Eritrean#Ethiopian#The Beach House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
Country
Netherlands
TravelNoire

Portugal Is Now Restriction-Free Country For All Travelers

Last week Portugal announced that it dropped all Covid travel restrictions for travelers from all countries, regardless of whether they are nationals of EU or non-EU visitors. The country no longer requires proof of vaccination or tests. The new rules came into effect immediately, according to the Visit Portugal website...
WORLD
TravelNoire

Single Tourist Visa For The Entire Caribbean Is A Future Possibility

A single Schengen-style visa is what Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has proposed for the entire Caribbean. It sounds like something of a dream for those wanting to island-hop seamlessly. Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the implementation of a regional tourist visa regime among CARICOM nations has “huge economic potential.”
WORLD
The Associated Press

Role of race contested in killing of Nigerian man in Italy

CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Black Italians marched through a well-to-do Adriatic beach town Saturday demanding that authorities reverse themselves and recognize the role of race in the brutal daylight killing of a Nigerian immigrant. Several witnesses filmed the July 29 assault but failed to physically intervene. A widely circulated video showed a man wrestling to the ground and strangling street vendor Alika Ogorchukwu, 39. Onlookers shouted for the aggressor to stop but didn’t come to Ogorchukwu’s aid as he struggled to free himself, a fact that added to public outrage over the killing. Police arrested a suspect, Filippo Ferlazzo, 32, but immediately ruled out a racial motivation for the attack in the Italian town of Civitanova Marche. Ferlazzo’s lawyer, Roberta Bizzarri, said prosecutors confirmed that determination in his client’s charging document. According to police, Ferlazzo first struck Ogorchukwu with a walking crutch the vendor used, having pursued him some 200 meters down a shopping street lined with high-end boutiques. Some accounts said Ogorchukwu had complimented Ferlazzo’s companion while trying to make a sale or ask for spare change, others that he had touched or caressed the companion’s arm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

Wildfires And Record-Breaking Heatwaves In Western Europe

With the extreme heat, Western Europe is facing record highs and a spread of wildfires. The heatwave in the UK has likewise caused much concern, disruption and despair for the nation, completely unused to this degree of heat. The rest of Western Europe is likewise suffering. Firefighters have faced multiple...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelNoire

The UK Is Pummeled By Record High Temperatures With No Respite In Sight

Scorching temperatures are causing the UK to melt. In some cases, quite literally. Tarmacs at airports have buckled and melted, causing arrival and departure delays. On July 18, I News reported “a large rectangular-shaped area on the tarmac at London Luton airport being examined by people in high-vis vests. High surface temperatures caused a small section of the tarmac to lift.”
ENVIRONMENT
TravelNoire

How Beauty Brand Kreyol Essence Is Aiding In The Revival Of Haiti's Development

Haiti is exciting, scenic, and memorable. It stands apart as an independent and progressive Black nation that harmoniously blends the cultures, traditions, and beauties of the Old World and New. The Caribbean country experienced a devasting earthquake in 2010 that left many people dead, injured and displaced, and a great deal of property and land destroyed. CEO and co-founder Yve Car Momperousse created Kreyol Essence in 2014, with the goal of providing jobs and revenue that would help Haiti’s people and economy rebound from this catastrophe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TravelNoire

Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site

Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TravelNoire

Akon Presents The First Annual Jollof, Music & Food Festival

Music, dance, art, culture, contest, and Jollof. On July 23rd, Atlanta will experience its first annual Atlanta Jollof, Music & Food Festival. Presented by Akon Lights Africa, a company founded by hip-hop star Akon, the iconic Jollof dish will be celebrated in a day-long festival with different styles and flavors. The festival will hold a contest to determine which West African country has the best Jollof – in the end, a winner of the “Jollof Wars” will be chosen.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy