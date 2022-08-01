This Former Child Refugee From Eritrea Started A New Life Full Of World Travels

Read on travelnoire.com
Meet The US Veteran Who Went From Building Bombs To Creating A Black Community In Portugal
Heather Proctor, 35, is a disabled United States veteran and a single mother. Currently, she is a photographer and film student. Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey and has lived all over the world including Japan and Mexico, this Black expat now lives in Portugal. Last year, she co-founded Black in Portugal, a Lisbon-based group run by Black women that provides resources for the Black community and those looking to relocate to the country.
Increased American Presence Helps French Tourism Rebound This Summer
CNN reported that an increase in American presence in France has “saved” the country’s summer. This is especially true in Paris, one of the world’s most visited cities. It’s a world apart from two years ago, when the pandemic gutted tourism. Back then, France 24 reported...
This Black Expat In Oman Is The Author Of A New Children's Travel Book
It was over a decade ago that Detroit native Nicole Brewer started her expat journey. At that time, she relocated to South Korea to work as an English teacher. After a few years there, she became interested in a new expat experience. Since then, she has traveled to over 50 countries and lived abroad in South Africa, Germany, South Korea, and presently, Oman.
From Refugee Camp To Successful Entrepreneurs: How These Eritrean Twins Are Changing The Makeup Industry
Twin sisters Feven and Helena Yohannes are the co-founders of one of the hottest makeup brands on the market. 2-4-1 Cosmetics is Black-owned and is quickly becoming a household name as it was recently listed as one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite items. These beautiful sisters prove that you can...
This U.S. Traveler Flew Back To Europe To Retrieve His Family's Lost Luggage
Lost luggage anyone? It seems to be the trend and the added ‘flavor’ for Summer 2022 travel plans. One U.S. traveler wasn’t buying into the chaos and after his summer in Europe came to an end, made another trip back to the continent, this time to retrieve lost luggage.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
An Expensive McDonalds Meal: Undeclared McMuffins Leave Australia Traveler With $1,874 Fine
A traveler has received a hefty fine after trying to bring in two egg and sausage McMuffins to Australia. The unnamed traveler arriving from Bali to Australia didn’t declare the McMuffins resulting in an almost $2,000 USD fine. Biosecurity detector dog Zinta sniffed out the egg-and-meat contraband at Darwin...
Portugal Is Now Restriction-Free Country For All Travelers
Last week Portugal announced that it dropped all Covid travel restrictions for travelers from all countries, regardless of whether they are nationals of EU or non-EU visitors. The country no longer requires proof of vaccination or tests. The new rules came into effect immediately, according to the Visit Portugal website...
Single Tourist Visa For The Entire Caribbean Is A Future Possibility
A single Schengen-style visa is what Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has proposed for the entire Caribbean. It sounds like something of a dream for those wanting to island-hop seamlessly. Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the implementation of a regional tourist visa regime among CARICOM nations has “huge economic potential.”
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
Role of race contested in killing of Nigerian man in Italy
CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Black Italians marched through a well-to-do Adriatic beach town Saturday demanding that authorities reverse themselves and recognize the role of race in the brutal daylight killing of a Nigerian immigrant. Several witnesses filmed the July 29 assault but failed to physically intervene. A widely circulated video showed a man wrestling to the ground and strangling street vendor Alika Ogorchukwu, 39. Onlookers shouted for the aggressor to stop but didn’t come to Ogorchukwu’s aid as he struggled to free himself, a fact that added to public outrage over the killing. Police arrested a suspect, Filippo Ferlazzo, 32, but immediately ruled out a racial motivation for the attack in the Italian town of Civitanova Marche. Ferlazzo’s lawyer, Roberta Bizzarri, said prosecutors confirmed that determination in his client’s charging document. According to police, Ferlazzo first struck Ogorchukwu with a walking crutch the vendor used, having pursued him some 200 meters down a shopping street lined with high-end boutiques. Some accounts said Ogorchukwu had complimented Ferlazzo’s companion while trying to make a sale or ask for spare change, others that he had touched or caressed the companion’s arm.
Spain To Introduce Free Rail Journeys From September Until End Of The Year
Planning a trip to Spain anytime soon? The Spanish government has just confirmed that Spain will offer free rail journeys on certain services from September to the end of 2022. Some train journeys will be free across certain state-owned rail network, Renfe, from 1 September to the end of the...
Wildfires And Record-Breaking Heatwaves In Western Europe
With the extreme heat, Western Europe is facing record highs and a spread of wildfires. The heatwave in the UK has likewise caused much concern, disruption and despair for the nation, completely unused to this degree of heat. The rest of Western Europe is likewise suffering. Firefighters have faced multiple...
The UK Is Pummeled By Record High Temperatures With No Respite In Sight
Scorching temperatures are causing the UK to melt. In some cases, quite literally. Tarmacs at airports have buckled and melted, causing arrival and departure delays. On July 18, I News reported “a large rectangular-shaped area on the tarmac at London Luton airport being examined by people in high-vis vests. High surface temperatures caused a small section of the tarmac to lift.”
How Beauty Brand Kreyol Essence Is Aiding In The Revival Of Haiti's Development
Haiti is exciting, scenic, and memorable. It stands apart as an independent and progressive Black nation that harmoniously blends the cultures, traditions, and beauties of the Old World and New. The Caribbean country experienced a devasting earthquake in 2010 that left many people dead, injured and displaced, and a great deal of property and land destroyed. CEO and co-founder Yve Car Momperousse created Kreyol Essence in 2014, with the goal of providing jobs and revenue that would help Haiti’s people and economy rebound from this catastrophe.
Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site
Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
Akon Presents The First Annual Jollof, Music & Food Festival
Music, dance, art, culture, contest, and Jollof. On July 23rd, Atlanta will experience its first annual Atlanta Jollof, Music & Food Festival. Presented by Akon Lights Africa, a company founded by hip-hop star Akon, the iconic Jollof dish will be celebrated in a day-long festival with different styles and flavors. The festival will hold a contest to determine which West African country has the best Jollof – in the end, a winner of the “Jollof Wars” will be chosen.
