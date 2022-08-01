ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Second Fond du Lac man convicted for illegally voting in November 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely"

The downtown Appleton music festival is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019. Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot. An advisory referendum asks voters whether marijuana should be legal. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wide world of wheat. Updated: 5 hours ago. There's a lot of attention right...
APPLETON, WI
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts

WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
GREEN BAY, WI
Freedom opens arms for out of town bicyclists

FREEDOM — Midwest hospitality was on full display in Freedom this week for three bicyclists on their way to New England. The bicyclists were making their way through Outagamie County Thursday evening, and were looking for a place to spend the night, when the came upon the Freedom Fire Department.
FREEDOM, WI
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case

A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Input sought on proposed Green Bay Public Market

GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Broadway, Inc. is seeking public input on the proposed Green Bay Public Market. The nearly 43,000-square-foot building would have room for about 20 businesses, a community event space, demo kitchen, dining area and additional tenant space. An online survey is available to those who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute

FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
GRAND CHUTE, WI
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
Daily Arrest Records - July 31, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 31, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
FREMONT, WI

