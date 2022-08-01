ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

McBrayer solidifies equine practice with addition of former Keeneland COO Vince Gabbert

 3 days ago
UK basketball open practice helps raise $2M-plus for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky.—The Kentucky men’s basketball team hosted an open practice inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in conjunction with a telethon hosted by Joe and Kelly Craft, LEX 18, the American Red Cross and Rupp Arena for Kentucky Flood Relief on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the three-hour open practice session, the effort had raised $2,410,000.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Spotlight on the Arts: The Common Wealth of Kentucky

On Aug. 22, the LexArts Gallery in Lexington will unveil the Common Wealth of Kentucky Project, an exhibit that is the culmination of a year-long art and culture project focusing on the richness and diversity that makes Kentucky what it is. Kentucky contemporary impressionist painter Kelly Brewer, writer and multimedia...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Agribusiness: Making Kentucky the Ag Tech Capital of the U.S.

Building on its history of innovation in agriculture and the success of its signature industries, Kentucky is making strides toward becoming the agricultural technology capital of the United States. Kentucky is uniquely positioned to attract, develop and sustain agtech companies. Its dominance in the equine industry, the booming bourbon sector,...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Keeneland job postings for Fall Meet, Breeders’ Cup now online

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland is preparing for an eventful October and November – specifically, the Fall Meet on Oct. 7-29 and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 4-5 – and has many job opportunities for people who are interested in working at the track. Positions now are posted on Keeneland.com/jobs, while those who want to learn more about job opportunities are encouraged to sign up to receive the e-newsletter “Employment Opportunities” to stay connected.
KENTUCKY STATE
#Coo
lanereport.com

Exploring Kentucky: ‘The Whiskey Without Regrets’

After numerous ups and downs over its 137-year history, Green River Distilling Co. is now ready for the next chapter of its story. One of the most historic landmarks on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Green River Distilling Co. (GRDC)—established in 1885—holds the title of DSP-KY-10, meaning it’s literally the 10th oldest registered distillery in the entire state. That’s not to say the facility has been producing spirits constantly to this day. But the ups and downs of its history tell the tale of a distillery that’s landed on its feet, despite the odds, through 130-plus years.
OWENSBORO, KY
lanereport.com

LOTTE Aluminum to build $239 million facility in Elizabethtown

FRANKFORT, Ky.— LOTTE Aluminium Materials USA LLC of South Korea will locate an aluminum foil manufacturing operation in Hardin County with a $238.7 million investment that will create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest electric-vehicle-related investment in Kentucky today. This latest project will be near the...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
FanSided

FSU football: 2023 defensive back target trending towards Kentucky?

FSU football coaches have prioritized certain segment groups in their 2023 recruiting class, but it appears the defensive back unit isn’t one of them. Well, I should say they are not willing to allocate heavy resources to that group. For the second time in this recruiting cycle, the Noles could allow a defensive back to choose Kentucky over the Noles.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
lanereport.com

Bullard events will celebrate 50th year in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – — Bullard, the 124-year-old manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment and systems, today announced a lineup of events to celebrate the company’s 50th year in Kentucky. The company, originally founded in San Francisco, Calif., by Edward Dickinson Bullard, relocated to Cynthiana, Ky. in 1972.
CYNTHIANA, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings

With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniforms for upcoming trip to the Bahamas

The Kentucky Wildcats will be doing just that when they make their trip to the Big Blue Bahamas Tournament. John Calipari’s team will be donning some pretty neat uniforms at the Baha Mar Resort. Kentucky will face the Dominican Republic National Select Team in an exhibition on Aug. 10....
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE
thecentersquare.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
slipperstillfits.com

Coach Cal is afraid to lose at The Kennel and that is fine

There was intense jubilation across much of the Gonzaga fandom, and presumably some in Kentucky, after it was announced that the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats had entered into a home-and-home arrangement, beginning in Spokane this upcoming season. The excitement started to get muted a bit, when the rumblings came...
LEXINGTON, KY
bourboncountycitizen.com

The best way to give…

For helping eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lloyde Campbell has learned a lot since being named (by Judge-Executive Mike Williams) emergency manager for all of Bourbon County in 2019. He’s already dealt with a global pandemic, a major winter storm, a conflagration which took most of an historic block in downtown...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

