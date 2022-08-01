Jacks Creek Presbyterian Church is collecting donations for the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky and have placed donation bins at Ingles, GO Grocery, and Sav-Mor in Burnsville for the next 2 weeks and at the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair in the and Handicapp parking at Crafts Fair behind old Post Office and McDonalds by Scouts Troop 502. Items will be taken to Hearts with Hands in Swannanoa, NC and donations will be credited to Yancey County…not the church.

SWANNANOA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO