GLENVIEW, Ill. -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Tuesday reported its second quarter 2022 results. Second quarter revenue of $4 billion increased 9% with organic revenue growth of 10%. The acquisition of MTS contributed 3% to revenue; unfavorable foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 4%. Six of seven segments delivered positive organic growth in the quarter, led by Food Equipment, up 25%, Welding, up 22%, Construction Products up 15%, Polymers & Fluids up 10%, Automotive OEM up 6%, and Test & Measurement and Electronics up 1% due to a difficult year-over-year comparison. Specialty Products organic revenue was down less than 2%. On a geographic basis, organic growth was 14% in North America, 6% in Europe, and 3% in Asia Pacific.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO