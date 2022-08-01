Read on www.inddist.com
Global Industrial Posts Record Q2 Sales
Global Industrial Co. reported higher sales and profits in its latest fiscal quarter, although the Long Island distributor’s gross margin dropped compared to the same quarter last year. The company said net sales rose 16.8%, climbing from $272.6 million in the previous second quarter to a record $318.5 million...
Wesco Reports Record Q2 Sales, Profit
Electrical and communications distribution giant Wesco said Thursday that its sales, profit and earnings each set new records in the second quarter of the year. The Pittsburgh-based company posted nearly $5.5 billion in net sales in its latest fiscal quarter, up 19% compared to the $4.6 billion reported in the same quarter last year.
Fastenal July Sales Up 12.5%
Fastener and industrial supplies distributor Fastenal reported another increase in sales on the heels of a strong second quarter. The Winona, Minnesota-based company said its sales totaled $553 million in July, a 12.5% increase compared to July 2021 despite one fewer business day this year. The daily sales pace of $27.6 million was up more than 18% over that span.
Illinois Tool Works Reports Nearly 10% Revenue Growth
GLENVIEW, Ill. -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Tuesday reported its second quarter 2022 results. Second quarter revenue of $4 billion increased 9% with organic revenue growth of 10%. The acquisition of MTS contributed 3% to revenue; unfavorable foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 4%. Six of seven segments delivered positive organic growth in the quarter, led by Food Equipment, up 25%, Welding, up 22%, Construction Products up 15%, Polymers & Fluids up 10%, Automotive OEM up 6%, and Test & Measurement and Electronics up 1% due to a difficult year-over-year comparison. Specialty Products organic revenue was down less than 2%. On a geographic basis, organic growth was 14% in North America, 6% in Europe, and 3% in Asia Pacific.
SBP Holdings Adds Mattson Distributing Company
DALLAS — SBP Holdings announced Monday that it has joined forces with Mattson Distributing Company. Mattson will operate within the Fluid Power & Automation Division of SBP Holdings. With the addition, SBP Holdings will increase its North American footprint to approximately 70 locations with over 1,000 employees. Mattson Distribution,...
