Global Industrial Posts Record Q2 Sales

Global Industrial Co. reported higher sales and profits in its latest fiscal quarter, although the Long Island distributor’s gross margin dropped compared to the same quarter last year. The company said net sales rose 16.8%, climbing from $272.6 million in the previous second quarter to a record $318.5 million...
Wesco Reports Record Q2 Sales, Profit

Electrical and communications distribution giant Wesco said Thursday that its sales, profit and earnings each set new records in the second quarter of the year. The Pittsburgh-based company posted nearly $5.5 billion in net sales in its latest fiscal quarter, up 19% compared to the $4.6 billion reported in the same quarter last year.
Fastenal July Sales Up 12.5%

Fastener and industrial supplies distributor Fastenal reported another increase in sales on the heels of a strong second quarter. The Winona, Minnesota-based company said its sales totaled $553 million in July, a 12.5% increase compared to July 2021 despite one fewer business day this year. The daily sales pace of $27.6 million was up more than 18% over that span.
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Illinois Tool Works Reports Nearly 10% Revenue Growth

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Tuesday reported its second quarter 2022 results. Second quarter revenue of $4 billion increased 9% with organic revenue growth of 10%. The acquisition of MTS contributed 3% to revenue; unfavorable foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 4%. Six of seven segments delivered positive organic growth in the quarter, led by Food Equipment, up 25%, Welding, up 22%, Construction Products up 15%, Polymers & Fluids up 10%, Automotive OEM up 6%, and Test & Measurement and Electronics up 1% due to a difficult year-over-year comparison. Specialty Products organic revenue was down less than 2%. On a geographic basis, organic growth was 14% in North America, 6% in Europe, and 3% in Asia Pacific.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

SQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure declined 63.3% year over year. Net revenues of $4.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. The top line decreased 6% from the prior-year quarter.
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cogent Comms Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cogent Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $7.54 million from...
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
SBP Holdings Adds Mattson Distributing Company

DALLAS — SBP Holdings announced Monday that it has joined forces with Mattson Distributing Company. Mattson will operate within the Fluid Power & Automation Division of SBP Holdings. With the addition, SBP Holdings will increase its North American footprint to approximately 70 locations with over 1,000 employees. Mattson Distribution,...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
