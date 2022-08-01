Burrell High School teacher faces multiple charges involving 18 minors and alcohol

Read on triblive.com
McKees Rocks woman accused in infant's overdose faces more charges
A McKees Rocks grandmother already on the run after her infant grandson allegedly overdosed under her care faces additional charges after two more children for whom she cared tested positive for drugs, according to police. Robbie Boyer, 47, remains wanted in connection with a July 31 incident in which her...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 teens charged in New Kensington homicide appear before judge for welfare hearings
Two of the five teens in custody and charged as adults in the July homicide of a man in New Kensington appeared before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Friday. The hearings for Amir Kennedy, 14, and Avian Molter, 15, were held to check on their welfare as required by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police arrest woman in Homewood double shooting
A 20-year-old Wilkinsburg woman was jailed in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting of two 18-year-old women in Homewood, Pittsburgh police said. The detectives from the violent crime unit arrested Temani Lewis, 20, for shooting the women in the back in the 7400 block of Stranahan Street around 11:15 a.m., police said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bloomfield man charged in connection with deadly drug overdoses
A Bloomfield man faces charges after police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people who died of overdoses last summer. James Hamlett, 43, was taken to Allegheny County Jail after being denied bail Thursday, with District Judge Eileen Conroy calling him a “threat to the community” in court records.
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect arrested in shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side in May
A Munhall man has been arrested in connection with an exchange of gunfire that wounded three people, including the suspect, on the city’s South Side in May. The suspect, Shawn Johnson, Jr., 23, was arrested on a firearms violation warrant for a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of E. Carson Street around 3 a.m. May 22, police said.
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
Local teacher facing charges after 18 kids found drinking alcohol at her home
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Burrell School District teacher is facing charges after police found 18 kids drinking alcohol at her home in late July. The school district told our partners at the Trib that Heather McKallip is employed as health and physical education teacher at the high school.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Churchill man gets 10-year jail sentence on drugs, gun charges
A Churchill man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday on firearms and drug violations and five years probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh. Maurice Miller, 35, had pleaded guilty on April 4 in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to the accusations that he...
Judge rules appeal in Jeannette murder, arson case filed decades late
A Jeannette man serving three consecutive life sentences for setting the 1993 fire to his home that killed his wife and two children was decades late in filing his appeal, a Westmoreland County judge ruled. James Young, now 55, claims his conviction on three counts of first-degree murder was based...
Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged After Traffic Stop that Damaged A State Police Vehicle
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that an Aliquippa Woman was charged after she backed into a marked State Police patrol Unit SUV during a traffic stop last Wednesday at 7:22 PM along Irwin Street in the City of Aliquippa. Troopers said via release that they made...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong man pleads guilty for teen shooting in New Kensington
An Armstrong County man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting of a teenage girl two years ago in New Kensington. Police said Deonte Joseph Slomkoski, 19, was identified as the man who shot at the girl during a fight on Sept. 18, 2020 on Freeport Street. According to court records, video recorded from a surveillance camera at the New Kensington Fire Department No. 2 depicted Slomkoski pushing a female to the ground and later pulling a gun from his waistband and firing the weapon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam
An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on another person at local restaurant
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A normal Friday night at a local bar and restaurant took an unfortunate turn when an apparent discussion about race ended with a local man in handcuffs. Police in Cranberry Township say they responded to a call about a fight over a gun at Cenci’s...
