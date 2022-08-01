ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony's next-gen OLED is 'best 4K TV' of 2022, says expert panel

By Al Griffin
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dTY9_0h0kLNWT00
(Image credit: Value Electronics)

Value Electronics, an A/V retailer located just outside New York City, has been conducting an annual ‘TV Shootout’ for nearly two decades. The Shootout traditionally gathers a panel of TV testing experts and puts them in front of the best 4K TVs to decide which one is the absolute best – an honor that Sony earned this year for its A95K QD-OLED model.

With the rise of 8K TVs, the Value Electronics test has expanded in 2022 to include a separate test for that category, with LG’s Z2 OLED model taking the 8K crown at this year’s Shootout.

4K TVs competing in the 2022 TV Shootout:

  • LG G2 Gallery Series OLED
  • Samsung QN95B Quantum Dot mini-LED
  • Samsung S95B QD-OLED
  • Sony XR-A95K QD-OLED (winner)
  • Sony XR-X95K mini-LED

8K TVs competing in the 2022 TV Shootout:

  • LG Z2 OLED (winner)
  • Samsung QN900B Quantum Dot mini-LED
  • Sony XR-Z9K mini-LED TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQy4a_0h0kLNWT00
Robert Zohn of Value Electronics addressing participants in the 2022 TV Shootout. (Image credit: Value Electronics)

To create an even playing field for the evaluation, each TV is first adjusted by a professional TV calibrator. The sets are then arrayed side by side along with a 32-inch Sony professional broadcast reference monitor, and fed test patterns and regular movie scenes over a video distribution network. This arrangement allows for the expert participants to evaluate the TVs simultaneously, with their votes tabulated to determine the winner in each category.

The evaluations covered standard high-definition content displayed in both a bright and dark viewing environment, and 4K high dynamic range (HDR) in a dark viewing environment. For the HDR tests, each set was further evaluated for “tone mapping,” or its performance when scaling the full contrast range of incoming HDR programs to the display's maximum brightness capability.

Is QD-OLED the best TV tech?

The Sony QD-OLED had a first place standing in each testing category in the Value Electronics Shootout, and was followed closely by Samsung’s own S95B QD-OLED model. That result says quite a bit about the future for the new TV technology, which combines the best qualities of OLED with the Quantum Dots tech used by QLED TVs.

LG’s G2 OLED also closely trailed Sony’s QD-OLED in the 4K TV test. This tells us that regular OLED is still a viable contender, especially models like LG’s G2 and C2 that use the company’s higher brightness ‘evo’ panels. In fact, the G2 bested the Sony A95K in the peak brightness and 4K picture detail categories of the Value Electronics test.

The LG Z2 OLED model was also the winner in the 8K category, which proves that OLED can be expanded to even higher resolutions and greater screen sizes (the Z2 is only available in 77- and 88-inch options) and still successfully compete with the best QLED TVs.

What’s really interesting about the results of this test is the pricing aspect. At around $4,000 / £3,499 in a 65-inch screen size, Sony’s award-winning XR-A95K is one of the most expensive 4K TVs you can buy – not surprising given that it uses next-gen display tech.

But the Samsung S95B which uses the same display technology and was nipping at the Sony QD-OLED’s heels in the Value Electronics evaluation, is only around $2,600 / £2,799, making it the test’s real value champ.

You won’t go wrong with any of the sets that participated in this test, since they are all top models from top brands. But if getting a good deal is also of interest, you may want to do further research before simply forking over hard-earned cash for an award-winning flagship TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHjJD_0h0kLNWT00

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Best Buy Deal Knocks $670 Off This 75-Inch Toshiba M550 4K Smart TV

Whether you're a movie buff, a hardcore gamer or a serious sports fan, all your favorite content looks better on a big screen. If you're in the market for a new TV, we think bigger is almost always better, and right now, it doesn't have to break the bank, either. Best Buy is currently offering $670 off this massive 75-inch Toshiba UHD smart TV, so you can pick it up for just $730. There's no clear-cut expiration on this discount, so if you're looking for a large, affordable TV set, consider acting sooner rather than later.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#4k Tvs#Next Gen#Value Electronics#Lg#Quantum Dot
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now

Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022

Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo

Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Why Your Android Phone Is Overheating And How To Fix It

Smartphone overheating is a common problem that's been around since the first models hit the market, and it remains an issue today. Overheating can be an issue with any gadget that has a need for high-powered processing, from smart TVs to smartphones. Unlike basic mobile phones of the past, modern smartphones are equipped with advanced CPU and GPU system-on-chips capable of processing power that grows with each new generation. The harder a smartphone's processor works, the more heat it generates (via Qualcomm).
CELL PHONES
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy