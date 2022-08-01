Police: Iredell County Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Student

RALEIGH – Someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. “What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO