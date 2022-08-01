Police: Iredell County Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Student

Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Car Wreck Ends In Deadly Shooting
Police say a gunshot victim involved in a multi-car wreck in Lowell, N.C. Thursday night has been pronounced dead. Gastonia Police officers located the suspect, who is a juvenile, and arrested and charged them with 2nd Degree Murder. Police say the suspect is currently in custody of the Department of...
Police: Drug Dealer Arrested In Caldwell County
CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Deputies arrested a Methamphetamine and Fentanyl dealer during a traffic stop in Caldwell County on Thursday. On August 4th around 5:45 p.m., deputies stopped Chad Sampson, 27, as he drove a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line on Caldwell Street in Rhodhiss. During the interaction with...
CMPD: Nanny Candidate Faces Charges After Stealing From Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD officers have arrested a suspect who stole items from a victim’s home after interviewing for a nanny position. Police say Sarah Seltzer, 33, faces several charges including two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny for her alleged involvement.
Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle
LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
Scammers Threaten Residents While Demanding Fake Jury Duty Fees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Scammers are using the names of Catawba County sheriffs to threaten people into paying fake jury fees through green dot cards. Deputies were notified of the scammer calls on Friday, August 5th. According to a news release, scammers have told people they will be arrested if they don’t pay.
Gastonia Authorities Investigating Arson Attempt at Tony’s Ice Cream
GASTONIA, N.C. — Everyone knows that ice cream shoppes are a hot commodity in the summertime, but this local Gastonia staple almost went up in smoke. Recently released surveillance video shows an unidentified suspect breaking open a window on the side of Tony’s ice cream before throwing an incendiary device inside early Thursday morning.
Gaston County Mugshots August 4th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gastonia Police: Ice Cream Shop Fire Intentionally Set
GASTONIA, N.C. – After further investigation, police have confirmed the fire that was started at Tony’s Ice cream shop was intentionally set. During the investigation, GPD detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured.
Police Find Gastonia Man Dead Inside Home
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a 48-year-old man dead inside his Gastonia home early Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident of the home after a possible assault. At the scene,...
Lincoln County Deputy Stops Distressed Man From Jumping Off Bridge
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a man from jumping from a bridge into the South Fork River. Deputy H. Prater was on patrol August 1st, 2022 on Long Shoals Road when he came upon a man sitting partially over a concrete guardrail on the bridge.
CMPD: Gunshot Victim Found Dead In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in west Charlotte Wednesday evening. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Nobles Avenue. At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim. Medic...
Officials Say Concord House Fire Possibly Caused By Lightning Strike
CONCORD, N.C. — Multiple agencies responded to a Concord house fire Thursday night. Officials say the fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. Around 8:05 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire off of Cold Springs Road South in the Fieldstone neighborhood. While units were...
$1,000 A Day For Life Prize Won In Gaston County Using Online Play
RALEIGH – Someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. “What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”
Smart Shopper: Back To School Giveaway At Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic!
CHARLOTTE, NC– With kids returning back to school in less than three weeks, now is not the time to procrastinate! With inflation and continued supply chain issues, it can be difficult to find affordable school supplies. Not to worry, because Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic has got you covered! August,...
Former CMS Teacher Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher is hitting the campaign trail. Melissa Easley is running for school board in district 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. Easley says teachers don’t have a strong enough voice on the school board. Only two...
Some North Carolina Abortion Clinics Are Inundated With Out-Of-State Patients
CHARLOTTE — It’s an uncertain time for many women across the country, and in the Carolinas who are in search for access to reproductive healthcare services. It’s been six weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe VS. Wade, and some abortion clinics across North Carolina say they’ve been inundated with women looking for help.
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Alice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Alice. Alice is about 3 years old and weighs 46 pounds. She is currently being fostered but is available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting Alice or any...
ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
The Snark: Married At First Sight, JetBlue & The Cursing Anchor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Couples are starting their honeymoons in Puerto Vallarta on “Married At First.” Krystin is looking for more intimacy but Mitch isn’t feeling it and tells his new wife on day two. On the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s Justin who is moving way too fast with Alexis.
