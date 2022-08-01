ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region's water supplies during this week's First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

'Things are coming together': Brewery taking off in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Growing up in the farming and hospitality industries, David Renkert knew someday he would open up a place like the Tahoe National Brewing Company in Tahoe City. His experiences in those industries, plus a tour of duty in culinary school along with assisting in a...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village music teacher gets 2nd chance at Opera

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In 2019 local music teacher and owner of Village Music, Brad Perry, suffered the tragic unexpected death of his wife and mother of his children. Instead of flying to Italy to attend a prestigious training program for opera singers his wife was being care flighted to Renown to fight for her life. His opera career took a back seat when he became a single father.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works' Reverb Red

In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Growing up in the '90's, we didn't have 10,000 craft breweries...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Herman Marty

Herman Marty passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2022. He was born on May 13th, 1943 in the tiny mountain village of Alpthal, Switzerland. He emigrated to the United States in 1970 and found his life-long home in South Lake Tahoe until his passing. As a carpenter, he built many...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Flatstick Pub partners with ALS Association

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with The ALS Association to give back to South Lake Tahoe's environment and community. Each Sunday of August, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Eddie Fajayan

Petty Officer First Class Steward Eddie Fajayan, 94, died peacefully in his South Lake Tahoe, CA home on July 29, 2022. A veteran decorated with the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Eddie was born on October 18, 1927 in San Felipe,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Claims filed in Tamarack Fire top $85 million

A claim exceeding $85 million was filed with the U.S. Forest Service for damage caused by last summer's Tamarack Fire. Attorney Bill Jeanney said filing the claim was the first hurdle before a lawsuit can be filed. Started by lightning, the Tamarack Fire first reported July 4, 2021, but...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Local man arrested in underwear at Heavenly Village

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested early Wednesday morning after acting erratically in Heavenly Village. Andrew Baker, 35, was reportedly undressing and making sexual comments to people nearby. South Lake Tahoe Police Detective Sgt. Scott Crivelli said that when officers arrived on scene, the suspect was apprehended wearing only his underwear.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Flash flood warning in effect for Tahoe, surrounding areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With more rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Greater Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley areas. "The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA

