INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In 2019 local music teacher and owner of Village Music, Brad Perry, suffered the tragic unexpected death of his wife and mother of his children. Instead of flying to Italy to attend a prestigious training program for opera singers his wife was being care flighted to Renown to fight for her life. His opera career took a back seat when he became a single father.

