Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
Tahoe Action: Train at Harveys; Day in Paradise; live music at Crystal Bay Club, Valhalla
Grammy winning band Train will be performing at the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, with openers Phillip Phillips and Thunderstorm Artis. The all ages event still has tickets available starting at $59.50 (plus taxes/fees). This show was previously scheduled for...
‘Things are coming together’: Brewery taking off in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Growing up in the farming and hospitality industries, David Renkert knew someday he would open up a place like the Tahoe National Brewing Company in Tahoe City. His experiences in those industries, plus a tour of duty in culinary school along with assisting in a...
New documentary captures two local stories of tragedy turned into triumph
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Locals Ryan Wallace and Chris Cocores have fought against the odds to live life to its fullest, even when death was staring them in the face. A new movie debuting this week captures their struggles and successes as they continue to inspire the world around them.
Incline Village music teacher gets 2nd chance at Opera
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In 2019 local music teacher and owner of Village Music, Brad Perry, suffered the tragic unexpected death of his wife and mother of his children. Instead of flying to Italy to attend a prestigious training program for opera singers his wife was being care flighted to Renown to fight for her life. His opera career took a back seat when he became a single father.
Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Reverb Red
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Growing up in the ‘90’s, we didn’t have 10,000 craft breweries...
Final judgement: Olympic Valley development shot down, but new plan may be submitted this year
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A California court last week issued its final judgment in the long-running fight against massive development in Olympic Valley, but the developer is working to iron out the issues and may submit an adjusted plan in the fall. The court ordered all approvals of the...
Obituary: Herman Marty
Herman Marty passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2022. He was born on May 13th, 1943 in the tiny mountain village of Alpthal, Switzerland. He emigrated to the United States in 1970 and found his life-long home in South Lake Tahoe until his passing. As a carpenter, he built many...
Flatstick Pub partners with ALS Association
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with The ALS Association to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s environment and community. Each Sunday of August, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.
Obituary: Eddie Fajayan
Petty Officer First Class Steward Eddie Fajayan, 94, died peacefully in his South Lake Tahoe, CA home on July 29, 2022. A veteran decorated with the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Eddie was born on October 18, 1927 in San Felipe,...
Claims filed in Tamarack Fire top $85 million
A claim exceeding $85 million was filed with the U.S. Forest Service for damage caused by last summer’s Tamarack Fire. Attorney Bill Jeanney said filing the claim was the first hurdle before a lawsuit can be filed. Started by lightning, the Tamarack Fire first reported July 4, 2021, but...
Local man arrested in underwear at Heavenly Village
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested early Wednesday morning after acting erratically in Heavenly Village. Andrew Baker, 35, was reportedly undressing and making sexual comments to people nearby. South Lake Tahoe Police Detective Sgt. Scott Crivelli said that when officers arrived on scene, the suspect was apprehended wearing only his underwear.
Flash flood warning in effect for Tahoe, surrounding areas
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With more rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Greater Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley areas. “The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the...
