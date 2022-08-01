SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.

SPARKS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO