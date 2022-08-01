Read on www.tahoedailytribune.com
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Train at Harveys; Day in Paradise; live music at Crystal Bay Club, Valhalla
Grammy winning band Train will be performing at the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, with openers Phillip Phillips and Thunderstorm Artis. The all ages event still has tickets available starting at $59.50 (plus taxes/fees). This show was previously scheduled for...
1069morefm.com
Thursday, August 4, 2022
This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender won a pair of tickets to see Air Supply at the Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy on Saturday, August 13th. The Australian duo, Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock, got their start in 1975, and scored huge hits since with “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New documentary captures two local stories of tragedy turned into triumph
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Locals Ryan Wallace and Chris Cocores have fought against the odds to live life to its fullest, even when death was staring them in the face. A new movie debuting this week captures their struggles and successes as they continue to inspire the world around them.
KOLO TV Reno
Dragon Lights Festival cancels Thursday event due to potential flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Festival has canceled the event for Thursday, August 4 due to the possibility of more heavy rainfall in the area. Organizers released a statement saying that refunds will be issued for anyone who has a ticket for tonight’s event. “As safety of...
Pink Taco, Nashville hot chicken and more coming to Reno this fall
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Reno's survival food company -- are you a prepper? Exciting Reno Public Market developments Two new eateries to check out next Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Barbecue joint, cafe open at Outlets at Legends in Sparks
The Outlets at Legends, a mall near the Sparks Marina, has announced the opening of The Phoenix, a new barbecue joint, and SolBaked Café and Bakeshop. The arrival of The Phoenix is good news for those who lament the lack of local barbecue offerings. Rising from the ashes of another barbecue eatery, Hellfire Saloon, The Phoenix...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Things are coming together’: Brewery taking off in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Growing up in the farming and hospitality industries, David Renkert knew someday he would open up a place like the Tahoe National Brewing Company in Tahoe City. His experiences in those industries, plus a tour of duty in culinary school along with assisting in a...
rosevilletoday.com
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Starts!
Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
From Spain to Reno: Reno Phil's new CEO brings worldly perspective to Biggest Little City
Ignacio Barrón Viela's love for music started at his childhood home in Spain, but soon it will lead him to Reno. Barrón Viela will begin his new role as the president and CEO of the Reno Philharmonic on Oct. 26. "My parents bought me a cello when I was 5, and I remember also my...
KOLO TV Reno
Local brothers giving back through the 50 Yard Challenge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local brothers are offering to mow lawns for free, regardless of the size or shape of the grass. “We try our best,” said 12-year old Derek Clayton. “We try to make it at nice and neat as possible.”. It’s all part of the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Herman Marty
Herman Marty passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2022. He was born on May 13th, 1943 in the tiny mountain village of Alpthal, Switzerland. He emigrated to the United States in 1970 and found his life-long home in South Lake Tahoe until his passing. As a carpenter, he built many...
He built a Jeep when he was in high school. Now he's auctioning it for Make-A-Wish.
Jasper Halford started the ultimate pandemic project as a 16-year-old: He wanted to build a car from scratch. Now, over two years later, he’s auctioning a light blue 1984 Jeep CJ7 at Hot August Nights in Reno, and he’s going to donate the proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. ...
luxuryrealestate.com
Sierra Sothebys’ International Realty is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 8440 Valhalla Drive for $8.3M by by Jeff Hamilton of the Overall and Hamilton Group
- Sierra Sothebys’ International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 8440 Valhalla Drive, Truckee, California for $8.3 million represented by Jeff Hamilton of the Overall and Hamilton Group. Soaring light-filled windows, peaceful greens, warm red cedar, and clean cool rolled steel, this stunning contemporary home soothes the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Eddie Fajayan
Petty Officer First Class Steward Eddie Fajayan, 94, died peacefully in his South Lake Tahoe, CA home on July 29, 2022. A veteran decorated with the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Eddie was born on October 18, 1927 in San Felipe,...
KOLO TV Reno
Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
Nevada Appeal
Free clothing exchange in Carson City this weekend
The Carson City Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 15th annual Community Clothing Exchange on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6. The exchange is open to the public and located at the church at 411 N. Saliman Road in Carson City, just south of Carson High School.
