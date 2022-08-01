Kaylee McKeown Hits Commonwealth Games Record in 200 Back, 2:05.6, to Win Gold

Read on swimswam.com
Related
swimswam.com
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
swimswam.com
Kylie Masse Resets Her Own 50 BK Commonweath Games Record, Winning Gold in 27.31
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.47, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2022. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. For the second time in two days, Kylie Masse has set a Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 50 backstroke. This time, she did it on her way to gold in the event, touching the wall in 27.31 to win .16 seconds ahead of Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan.
swimswam.com
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32
15-year-old Summer McIntosh reset her Canadian record in the 400 free, clocking 3:59.32 to earn silver at the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local /...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances
The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
swimswam.com
Changeup In Top 3 Medal-Earning Nations At 2022 Commonwealth Games
Multi-medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada helped her nation vastly improve upon its gold medal haul between the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti.
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
swimswam.com
Ryan Lochte’s Olympic Medal Charity Auctions End, Earns Over $166,000
Ryan Lochte recently auctioned six of his Olympic medals and two other items. The medals alone earned $166,000+, with the grand total being $195,000+. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Earlier in July, Ryan Lochte announced that he would be auctioning off six of his twelve Olympic medals, with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Smaller Nations Make History In The Pool At The 2022 Commonwealth Games
LCM (50m) While the medal table was dominated by the Australians and there were several standout performances from athletes hailing from the British nations and Canada, the swimming competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games also saw a number of smaller nations make history. One country won its first-ever medal in...
swimswam.com
David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships
Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
swimswam.com
LA Organizers Invite 9 New Sports to Make 2028 Olympic Presentations
Karting and American football are among the sports that will vye for wildcard slots at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Olympic organizers have invited nine sports to present a case for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. While most of the sports on the list were known-contenders that have been stumping hard for a place in the Olympics, there was at least one big surprise: Motorsport.
swimswam.com
Junior Pan Pac Members, Age Group Stars Highlight Field At 2022 Canada Games
LCM (50m) The majority of Canada’s best age group swimmers will go head-to-head beginning Sunday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in St. Catharines, Ontario, with the swimming competition running through until Friday, August 12. The Canada Games is a biennial multi-sport event that alternates between Summer and Winter,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Kotryna Teterevkova Wins a Pair of European Uni Championships in Euros Tuneup
After finishing 5th in the 200 breaststroke at the World Championships in June, Kotryna Teterevkova picked up a pair of European University Games titles last week in Poland. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 European University Games – Swimming. July 27-29, 2022. Lodz, Poland. Long Course Meters (50 meters)
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule
With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The penultimate finals session of the 2022 US Junior Nationals takes place from Irvine this evening, with finals of the 200 free, 100 back, 200 breast and all heats of the 400 free slated for tonight. Finals kick off at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern, time.
swimswam.com
14-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Rips 2:05.73 200 IM, Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14
BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS. World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003. Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009) 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014) 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018) 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Josh Zuchowski – 2:02.55. Will Modglin...
swimswam.com
12-Year-Old Syunta Lee Posts Three Top-5 NAG Times at PN 14U Long Course Champs
Syunta Lee threw down a few big personal bests that broke into the top five rankings for the boys 11-12 national age group (NAG). Syunta Lee put on a show at the 2022 PN 14&U Long Course Championships last weekend in Washington. The West Coast Aquatics swimmer won all six...
swimswam.com
99-Year-Old Willard Lamb Sets World Record in 1500 Freestyle at USMS Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. When 99-year old Willard Lamb was born, only two men had ever set the World Record in the 1500 free: Henry Taylor at the 1908 Olympics and George Hodgson at the 1912 Olympics. Now, Lamb has written his own...
swimswam.com
Watch: Relay NAGs, Meet Records, and Other Swift Swims From Junior Nationals Day 3
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) It was an exciting evening of racing in Irvine tonight, as swimmers lit up the William Wollett Jr. Aquatics Center. Swim fans who where there in person got to watch NAG records, meet records, and plenty of other fast swimming, but here are some of the key videos for those who couldn’t make it in person, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
Watch Elmbrook Break 400 Medley Relay NAG, Other Day 5 Race Videos from Juniors
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The final day of competition at the 2022 Junior National Championships in Irvine saw one national age group record fall in the girls 400 medley relay where Elmbrook Swim Club claimed victory in a historic time of 4:06.87. There were also some extremely tight races including a three-way tie for 5th place in the boys’ 200 IM final. We’ve compiled all the race videos of the ‘A’ finals below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube Channel.
Comments / 0