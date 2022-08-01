Jon Favreau Tried to Convince the Russo Brothers Not to Kill Iron Man

Read on www.popsugar.com
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: August 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is coming in hot with some seriously superb films and specials throughout August to finish your summer streaming off strong. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from delight you with laugh-out-loud hilarity to raise your pulse with their invigorating and immerse action, and more. Whether you’re looking for something relaxing, great for a date, or new from overseas, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this August.
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
An awesome action comedy that never deserved to flop undergoes a well-earned reappraisal
The career of Shane Black makes for fascinating reading, in that he’s responsible for establishing many of the standard tropes and trappings that have influenced the action comedy genre for decades, despite his track record for box office success as either a writer or director remaining frustratingly inconsistent, with The Nice Guys perhaps the most glaring example.
Snoop Dogg is Starring in a New Comedy Inspired By His Real Life
Snoop Dogg has lived many lives, and filled many roles throughout his career. Now, the California-bred rapper is starring in a new comedy film loosely inspired by his real life.
"The Spanish Love Deception" Is Becoming a Movie — Here's What We Know
Good news, "The Spanish Love Deception" book-lovers! Elena Armas's 2021 hit rom-com is getting a movie adaptation. Director Peter Hutchings, who just helmed the film version of the popular book "The Hating Game," is set to lead "The Spanish Love Deception"'s screen adaptation. The debut novel from Armas, which has...
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Messed Them Up, And The Stories Are Actually Kinda Funny
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
12 of the Best Movies Starring Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet may be young compared to the seasoned actors and directors he's gotten to work with over the past few years, but there's no question he's got talent in abundance. Though Chalamet has been acting since 2008, he captured audiences' attentions as the love-stricken Elio in his breakout role in 2018's "Call Me by Your Name." Since then, he's hit the ground running, starring in sci-fi hit "Dune" and historical period drama "The King."
Grace Van Patten Stars in Hulu's Twisted New Romance Series "Tell Me Lies"
In a newly announced coming-of-age romance, Hulu takes a twisted approach to the typical college love story, setting the scene for an emotional rollercoaster fueled by passion and betrayal. On Aug. 2, the streaming platform released the trailer for "Tell Me Lies," based on the bestselling 2018 novel by Carola Lovering. The 10-episode series tells the story of a young college student named Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) who finds herself in a toxic relationship that's too enthralling to escape.
Watch "Stranger Things"'s Jamie Campbell Bower Recite Lizzo Lyrics in Vecna's Sinister Voice
Jamie Campbell Bower can vocally transform into Vecna with the flip of a switch, even when he's not in character as the "Stranger Things" villain. The English actor did just that on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Aug. 2, reciting a slew of famous movie quotes and song lyrics in Vecna's deep, sinister voice. Before the impromptu performance, however, he offered fans insight into his process for perfecting the nightmare-fuel monster's distinctive manner of speech.
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 5, 2022
It has been really fascinating and actually kind of refreshing in some respects to see how many older theatrical favorites have proved successful on the Netflix Top 10 this week, even with how many new Netflix original movies subscribers have to choose from on a weekly basis. However, today — Friday, August 5, 2022 — sees my favorite new development to this phenomenon as a blockbuster classic I have been hoping to see appear on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. since its recent addition to the platform has entered the race. Let’s talk about that, along with what else is on the list and the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., in our latest breakdown of what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.
The Verge
HBO Max might get maimed
It should not surprise you that HBO Max is about to be in a world of hurt. It is larger and more successful than its current sister streamer, Discovery Plus. But it’s also a part of Warner Bros. Discovery, a company now helmed by David Zaslav, and Zaslav is a man who loves him some reality TV and is okay gutting channels, canceling cool shows, and axing movies if it means the accounting books will look a little prettier. Now, just days after his company canceled Batgirl for a tax write-off, rumors are flying that HBO Max is going to be gutted, too.
