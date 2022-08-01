Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
Bears sign Trevon Coley, waive Auzoyah Alufohai and Jon Alexander
Earlier on Friday morning, it was reported the Bears were signing cornerback Davontae Harris. Chicago has now confirmed that move and announced a few others. The Bears are also signing defensive lineman Trevon Coley. As corresponding moves, the team has waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander. Coley...
