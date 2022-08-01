ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

As Central Oregon’s housing and rental rates continue to climb, cost of living is pushing some people out

By Noah Chast
KTVZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktvz.com

Comments / 3

Related
KATU.com

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire

While larger wildfires were battled elsewhere in Oregon, fire activity was relatively quiet Thursday around Central Oregon, allowing firefighters to make great progress increasing containment on existing blazes, officials said Friday. The post Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law

OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
County
Deschutes County, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Business
Deschutes County, OR
Business
Bend, OR
Real Estate
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
KGW

Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns

SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Cost Of Living#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oregonians
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4

The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon

A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All

PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …

Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 9 months away; Don’t procrastinate

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. We’re now nine...
thelundreport.org

Heatwave Sparks Dozens Of Worker Complaints; 14 Suspected Deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy