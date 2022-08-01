2021 ADU Annual Report for new information about ADU production in Seattle. Required by Council Bill 119544, the annual report includes new data and maps that highlight the rise in ADU development since Seattle's 2019 ADU reforms. In 2020, ADU production increased to its highest level. SDCI issued permits for 237 attached accessory dwelling units (AADUs) and 276 detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) in 2020, together an 80 percent increase over ADUs permitted in 2019. A forthcoming survey of ADU owners and occupants will explore other topics like ADU construction cost and rent, how ADUs are used, demographic information, and more.

