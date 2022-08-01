Read on www.seattle.gov
Trees & Codes
Seattle’s Tree Protection Code, Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 25.11, limits the number, size, and type of trees that may be removed from private property. These regulations help protect our urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes. Maintaining our urban forest is a cooperative effort between property owners, developers, neighbors, and the City.
Food Service Packaging Requirements
The City of Seattle requires all food service businesses to find recyclable or compostable packaging and serviceware alternatives to all disposable food service items such as containers, cups, straws, utensils, and other products. This applies to all food service businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, delis, coffee shops, food trucks, and institutional cafeterias.
Fresh Bucks
Fresh Bucks is a healthy food program that distributes monthly benefits to help Seattle neighbors afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Fresh Bucks is funded by the City of Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax and administered by the Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment. Fresh Bucks Benefits. The Fresh Bucks program...
Encouraging Backyard Cottages
2021 ADU Annual Report for new information about ADU production in Seattle. Required by Council Bill 119544, the annual report includes new data and maps that highlight the rise in ADU development since Seattle's 2019 ADU reforms. In 2020, ADU production increased to its highest level. SDCI issued permits for 237 attached accessory dwelling units (AADUs) and 276 detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) in 2020, together an 80 percent increase over ADUs permitted in 2019. A forthcoming survey of ADU owners and occupants will explore other topics like ADU construction cost and rent, how ADUs are used, demographic information, and more.
Shoreline Master Program
The Shoreline Master Program (23.60A) regulates development in the city’s shoreline environments to:. Provide for public access and enjoyment of the shorelines. Obtain a shoreline substantial development permit, or a shoreline exemption, for any development in the Shoreline District. Obtain a master use permit for any use or change...
Water System
From mountain forests to the faucet, Seattle Public Utilities provides safe, great-tasting drinking water for the 1.4 million people of Seattle and nearby communities. Seattle has two large regional watersheds, the Cedar and Tolt, and these watersheds not only supply water but also serve as a home for wildlife and salmon.
Water Supply & Treatment
The Cedar River Municipal Watershed is 90,563 acres of land owned by the City of Seattle. The watershed is carefully managed to supply clean drinking water to 1.4 million people in the greater Seattle area as well as downstream water flows for salmon, lakes, and locks. About 99.8% of the...
Water Service
All new water services or changes to existing water services within Seattle Public Utilities' (SPU's) direct water service area are regulated and approved by SPU, per Client Assistance Memo (CAM) 1202. This includes the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Burien, Renton, Lake Forest Park, and unincorporated King County. Generally, only one...
What's Happening in Your Neighborhood
There are several ways you can research development activity in your neighborhood:. Research active permits: use our Shaping Seattle: Property & Building Activity map to find active construction and land use permits and projects that require Design Review approval. Research active complaints and violations: use our Shaping Seattle: Property &...
Human Services
Having trouble paying your electric or utility bills? We're here to help. Eligible households can apply for a 60% discount on Seattle City Light bills and a 50% discount on Seattle Public Utilities bills. 7/26. The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to announce the results of the 2022...
