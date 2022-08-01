ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers Rival Knicks Could Face Punishment for Tampering

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T452z_0h0kKOMz00

With the start of the 2022 free agency period well in the rearview, the NBA is beginning to take action with teams regarding possible tampering situations.

Late last week, it was revealed the Philadelphia 76ers were going to garner attention from the league officially after reports indicated the team was likely to be investigated for tampering.

In the opening moments of the 2022 free agency period, the Sixers agreed to a three-year deal worth over $30 million with the veteran forward, P.J. Tucker. Not long after Tucker and the 76ers agreed to a deal, the Sixers brought in former Houston Rockets veteran Danuel House Jr.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Considering the speculation surrounding the inevitable Tucker signing, the NBA wants to ensure that no tampering was involved. Therefore, Daryl Morey and the 76ers have been cooperating with the NBA as the league investigates.

Now, one of Philly’s Eastern Conference rivals finds themselves in a similar situation. On Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the New York Knicks would be investigated for a similar reason as they signed former Dallas Mavericks standout Jalen Brunson after free agency opened up.

While the Brunson signing didn’t happen as quickly as the Tucker deal, several reports in the days leading up to the start of free agency speculated that Brunson already had an agreement in place with the Knicks.

It’s unclear what type of punishment the Sixers and the Knicks could be facing at this time. Last season, when the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat were under investigation for similar reasons, they each lost a second-round pick after it was decided that tampering was involved in the acquisitions of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

Considering that the investigations for the Sixers and the Knicks just started, it could be a while before any punishment is issued if the league proves that there was tampering involved.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jalen Brunson
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year

With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Eastern Conference#Yahoo Sports#The New York Knicks
All 76ers

Hornets Expected to Face 76ers in Preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to release their preseason schedule for the upcoming run. However, multiple teams now have released theirs, revealing schedules with the Sixers on them. A couple of weeks back, the Brooklyn Nets released their entire preseason schedule. To kick off their four-game ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
All 76ers

Sixers Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

The start of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 season is around the corner. Next month, the Sixers will partake in training camp, which is set to take place in South Carolina this year. As the Sixers prepare for their season opener, which will take place in late October, they’ll first go through a ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy