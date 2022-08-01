Kentucky flooding: Nonprofit serving hot meals to victims, first responders as death toll climbs

Read on www.foxnews.com
Kentucky Gov. Beshear, Biden to meet after deadly flooding
Despite continuing to test positive for COVID-19, President Biden is slated to visit Kentucky next week after deadly flooding ravaged the area. The White House said in a statement that the president and first lady Jill Biden would travel to the impacted area on Monday to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife as they visit families affected by the devastation and "survey recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) State Disaster Recovery Center.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Death Valley National Park substantial floods leave 1,000 staff, guests stranded
Hundreds of staff members and guests were stuck in a National Park after monsoonal weather caused major flooding that prevented them from escaping Friday morning, park service officials said. Heavy rains pushed dirt and debris onto the roads around Death Valley National Park, making them impassable and forcing officials to...
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
Tennessee college student, National Guardsman found dead on North Carolina trail in Great Smoky Mountains
The body of a missing Tennessee National Guardsman and University of Tennessee student was discovered Friday after he was reported missing earlier in the week. Bryce Evans, 23, was found dead on a remote trail of Great Smoky Mountains National Park around Balsam Mountain in North Carolina on Friday shortly after 11 a.m., according to WLOS-TV.
Connecticut launches abortion website and hotline after Roe vs. Wade reversal caused 'chaos'
Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources within the state. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the new resources following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Officials said starting Friday, people can call 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit portal.ct.gov/reproductiverights...
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; man arrested in connection to her disappearance
Kentucky police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old Mississippi girl. Just three days elapsed between the time the victim left her Ridgeland, Mississippi, residence on July 26 and when Covington police arrested Velasquez-Perez on July 29. "We get missing persons reports on a...
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
Car carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski crossed center line and caused deadly crash, sheriff says
The wreck that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others was caused when the vehicle carrying the congresswoman crossed the center line, an Indiana sheriff's office said. Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were all killed in a Wednesday head-on collision in Elkhart County, Indiana.
Pennsylvania moms react to education dept suggesting kids may use 'ne, ve, ze/zie and xe' pronouns
Pennsylvanians blasted their state's department of education's new gender identity page which suggested teachers should not make assumptions about students' pronouns, and listed "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" as some examples. Fox News Digital spoke with people from Pennsylvania, including mothers, about the education department's webpage. "In addition to the...
North Carolina school district puts AR-15 rifles in schools
One school district in North Carolina is taking school safety into its own hands, with plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes throughout county schools. Madison County, North Carolina, hopes that by putting AR-15s in schools it will increase security and curb gun violence. After the deadly Uvalde school shooting, which killed 19 students and two teachers, schools are preparing for the worst.
Tennessee just held its primary. Here's a recap of the top contests.
Tennessee’s primary elections were held Thursday to determine party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Through 14 days of...
Woman seen bloodied, yelling in New Jersey semi-truck found safe
A New Jersey woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help inside a white tractor-trailer has been found safe after a 26-hour manhunt, police announced Thursday evening. The search began on Wednesday morning when a witness said that the woman appeared to be bleeding from her...
Four killed, Ohio police identify person of interest in shooting
Four people in a small Ohio town have been shot and killed, including a mother and her daughter. Butler Township Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the scene, they found four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, the Butler Township Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
Pennsylvania pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution case
The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed to independent...
Mom of California murder victim blasts Soros-backed prosecutors: ‘Helping criminals’
A California mother whose son was murdered snapped back at George Soros for defending liberal district attorneys, claiming that he is "helping criminals." "I do not believe that these district attorneys are acting like district attorneys. They're more like undercover public defenders. They are helping the criminals being released instead of helping my son's case," Imelda Hernandez told "America Reports."
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
New Mexico FBI, police investigating if shooting deaths of 3 Muslim men are connected
Local and federal law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are investigating whether the murders of three Muslim victims over the past several months are connected, according to a local affiliate report. The Albuquerque Police Department and the local Field Office of the FBI announced Thursday that three murders, including one...
Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested
Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.
