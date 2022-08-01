The month of July has gone down as one of the hottest in Mountain Home history. According to records at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, ten days in the month had highs in the triple digits. The hottest day was the 21st with a high of 106, the hottest temperature recorded in Mountain Home since June of 2012. There was a string of six straight days, from the 20th through the 25th, with highs of 100 or higher, the longest such streak since 1980. When the thermometer hit 100 on the 8th, it was the first time a triple digit temperature had occurred in Mountain Home since August of 2012.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO