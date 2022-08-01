Read on www.ktlo.com
Related
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
KTLO
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
KTLO
Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority conducting leak repair Wednesday night
The Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority will begin a leak repair starting at 8 tonight. According to a release from the authority, water operators will conduct a repair on Highway 178 at the intersection of Big Mac Road. All customers along Deerpath Drive to the end of River Road on both...
KTLO
Marion County implements Orion Damage Assessment program
On April 12, the Marion County Quorum Court voted to approve the purchase of the Orion Damage Assessment program for the Marion County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).The Orion System is said to utilize information assessed during or after a storm to calculate and pre-fill FEMA required forms for reimbursement of repairs to roads and bridges, public infrastructure and calculate the amount of damage to personal property.
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
KYTV
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cassville-democrat.com
Bob Mitchell: Early development of Table Rock Lake area
Before Table Rock Dam was completed in 1958, the area in and around the reservoir got an early look at what water would look like when an impoundment was in place. There are a number of recollections about this happening, none more memorable than a couple of Violaarea men who stepped up to an important job at the time and probably never got adequate recognition for their efforts, which is often the case in civilization.
KTLO
Lakeview, Mountain View boil orders lifted
A pair of boil orders affecting some water customers in Lakeview and Mountain View have been lifted. The boil order for the Lakeview-Midway Public Water authority affecting customers in Lakeview Cove Place has been lifted. The order was issued last Wednesday due to a main break. Two boil orders for...
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
Ozark County Times
Fatal crash leaves one man dead, two others seriously injured
Cory T. Lawrence, 33, of Theodosia, was killed in a head-on crash at 6:15 p.m. July 27 on Highway 160, one mile west of Theodosia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, Lawrence was traveling westbound on Highway 160 in a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with 35-year-old Keagan Stokes of Branson as a passenger when he crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Ford Mustang head on. The Mustang was driven by 26-year-old Theodosia resident Tyler Williams.
KTLO
July one of hottest in Mountain Home history
The month of July has gone down as one of the hottest in Mountain Home history. According to records at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, ten days in the month had highs in the triple digits. The hottest day was the 21st with a high of 106, the hottest temperature recorded in Mountain Home since June of 2012. There was a string of six straight days, from the 20th through the 25th, with highs of 100 or higher, the longest such streak since 1980. When the thermometer hit 100 on the 8th, it was the first time a triple digit temperature had occurred in Mountain Home since August of 2012.
KTLO
Mountain Home Police Chief discusses signs, when they become offensive
Many people on social media and callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot this week have been talking about a man in downtown Mountain Home carrying signs that many found offensive. In a situation like this, when does a sign cross the line from being protected by the first amendment for freedom of speech to becoming something where law enforcement has to become involved?
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
Comments / 0