Some neighbors in the Berryessa district in San Jose are worried about the city's plan to build tiny homes for the homeless in the area. The homes would be built on Noble Avenue across from a day care center, an elementary school and near a public library, a park and a middle school. The opposition to this plan is shared by many residents of the area and even publicized on lawns throughout the neighborhood.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO