Read on www.nbcbayarea.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Fatally Strikes Person at Santa Clara Station
A Caltrain fatally struck a pedestrian in the area of the agency's Santa Clara station on Thursday morning. Caltrain officials said the person was struck shortly after 8 a.m. by northbound train No. 705 in the area of the station at 1001 Railroad Ave. Trains are stopped in the area...
NBC Bay Area
Fire Crews Respond to Structure Blaze Near Oakland Airport
Firefighting crews responded Friday morning to a structure fire near Oakland Airport. Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away, and news traffic cameras captured footage of the flames and smoke. The one-alarm fire was burning at a red-tagged building near the intersection of Oakport and Edgewater, on the...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Lawsuit Aims to Void Vote Allowing A's Howard Terminal Project to Move Forward
Truckers, longshore workers and others opposed to a billion-dollar Oakland A's ballpark planned at the Charles P. Howard Terminal in Oakland have filed a lawsuit against a little-known Bay Area commission over its decision to allow the A's to build at the terminal pending other regulatory approvals. The suit was...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Businesses Can't Hire Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand
Some businesses in the Bay Area are looking for more employees to keep up with consumer demand. The need for businesses to hire more comes as a new national report showed the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. In the Bay Area, the jobless rate is even lower at 2.6%, with Silicon Valley dipping down to 2.2%.
NBC Bay Area
Berryessa Residents Opposed to Tiny Homes Construction for Homeless
Some neighbors in the Berryessa district in San Jose are worried about the city's plan to build tiny homes for the homeless in the area. The homes would be built on Noble Avenue across from a day care center, an elementary school and near a public library, a park and a middle school. The opposition to this plan is shared by many residents of the area and even publicized on lawns throughout the neighborhood.
NBC Bay Area
Is it Better to Rent or Buy a Home in the Bay Area? New Data Takes a Closer Look
The decision to rent or buy a home really comes down to someone's personal situation. But in the Bay Area, the rent vs. buy debate just got more interesting because of a certain piece of information. That information is called the price-to-rent ratio. The difference as calculated by Moody’s Analytics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Officials Decide to Pause Housing Construction at People's Park
UC Berkeley officials have decided to pause housing construction at People's Park Wednesday after they say some protesters destroyed construction material and reports of "unlawful protest activity and violence." People's Park in Berkeley was closed down early Wednesday morning for scheduled construction on housing projects for university students and unhoused...
NBC Bay Area
2 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Stopped Big-Rig Near San Mateo Bridge
Two women died in a crash Friday morning on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City, just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge.
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
NBC Bay Area
Future Uncertain for Beloved Bookstore in San Jose's Willow Glen
The owner of one of the last remaining independent bookstores in the Bay Area is hanging it up. Hicklebee’s in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is up for sale after four decades of literary success, even during the most trying economic times. “I think it's just because we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Crews Control 3-Alarm Brush Fire in Martinez
Firefighters stopped forward progress on a three-alarm fire in unincorporated Martinez that threatened a nearby school, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection Districts said at 5:37 p.m. Thursday. Ground crews got help from Cal Fire and Contra Costa Sheriff's Office helicopters dropping water on the blaze. According to Con Fire,...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Pet Owners Scramble to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage
An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many people to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment. Kathleen Stafford said Winnie, her 2-year-old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery. “You never think something like this dire...
PETS・
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating a possible shooting on the 2400 block of Mission Street. Officers at 12:40 p.m. Friday responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area. There are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time, police said. Anyone with information may contact the San...
NBC Bay Area
Large Crowds Expected as Outside Lands Music Festival Kicks Off in San Francisco
Outside Lands returns this weekend in San Francisco, bringing a wide range of music, food, art and a quarter million people to Golden Gate Park. There were lot of smiling faces at Golden Gate Park Friday as people were ready to enjoy Outside Lands in the way they remember it before COVID-19.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting Inside Muni Bus in San Francisco
Police are investigating a shooting inside a Muni bus that one dead and another injured in San Francisco Wednesday. The incident was reported in the area of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at around 3:20 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they saw two people shot. Both were transported...
NBC Bay Area
Police Release Photos of Vehicles Involved in Little Saigon Robberies
The Oakland Police Department has released photos of the cars connected to the ransacking of Little Saigon businesses Monday. A total of seven shops were robbed and burglarized leaving business owners fed up with the ongoing crime in the neighborhood. The police department hopes these photos help identify the people responsible for the damage.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Stabbing on BART Train in South Hayward
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a BART train in South Hayward Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Officials said an altercation happened inside the train, when a victim was stabbed. According to BART officials, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The South Hayward BART station...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Children Attend Special Screening of ‘Easter Sunday' Movie
“Easter Sunday,” a movie is set in Daly City was released to movie theaters as of Friday. It has been described as a love letter and celebration of the Filipino American culture. On Friday, local community organizers were making sure hundreds of Bay Area children had a chance to...
Comments / 0