ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caltrain Fatally Strikes Person at Santa Clara Station

A Caltrain fatally struck a pedestrian in the area of the agency's Santa Clara station on Thursday morning. Caltrain officials said the person was struck shortly after 8 a.m. by northbound train No. 705 in the area of the station at 1001 Railroad Ave. Trains are stopped in the area...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Crews Respond to Structure Blaze Near Oakland Airport

Firefighting crews responded Friday morning to a structure fire near Oakland Airport. Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away, and news traffic cameras captured footage of the flames and smoke. The one-alarm fire was burning at a red-tagged building near the intersection of Oakport and Edgewater, on the...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Cars
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
NBC Bay Area

Lawsuit Aims to Void Vote Allowing A's Howard Terminal Project to Move Forward

Truckers, longshore workers and others opposed to a billion-dollar Oakland A's ballpark planned at the Charles P. Howard Terminal in Oakland have filed a lawsuit against a little-known Bay Area commission over its decision to allow the A's to build at the terminal pending other regulatory approvals. The suit was...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Businesses Can't Hire Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand

Some businesses in the Bay Area are looking for more employees to keep up with consumer demand. The need for businesses to hire more comes as a new national report showed the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. In the Bay Area, the jobless rate is even lower at 2.6%, with Silicon Valley dipping down to 2.2%.
BUSINESS
NBC Bay Area

Berryessa Residents Opposed to Tiny Homes Construction for Homeless

Some neighbors in the Berryessa district in San Jose are worried about the city's plan to build tiny homes for the homeless in the area. The homes would be built on Noble Avenue across from a day care center, an elementary school and near a public library, a park and a middle school. The opposition to this plan is shared by many residents of the area and even publicized on lawns throughout the neighborhood.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Oak#Book Oaklandairport Com
NBC Bay Area

Officials Decide to Pause Housing Construction at People's Park

UC Berkeley officials have decided to pause housing construction at People's Park Wednesday after they say some protesters destroyed construction material and reports of "unlawful protest activity and violence." People's Park in Berkeley was closed down early Wednesday morning for scheduled construction on housing projects for university students and unhoused...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Future Uncertain for Beloved Bookstore in San Jose's Willow Glen

The owner of one of the last remaining independent bookstores in the Bay Area is hanging it up. Hicklebee’s in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is up for sale after four decades of literary success, even during the most trying economic times. “I think it's just because we...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Bay Area

Crews Control 3-Alarm Brush Fire in Martinez

Firefighters stopped forward progress on a three-alarm fire in unincorporated Martinez that threatened a nearby school, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection Districts said at 5:37 p.m. Thursday. Ground crews got help from Cal Fire and Contra Costa Sheriff's Office helicopters dropping water on the blaze. According to Con Fire,...
MARTINEZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Pet Owners Scramble to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage

An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many people to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment. Kathleen Stafford said Winnie, her 2-year-old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery. “You never think something like this dire...
PETS
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigating Possible Shooting in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating a possible shooting on the 2400 block of Mission Street. Officers at 12:40 p.m. Friday responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area. There are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time, police said. Anyone with information may contact the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting Inside Muni Bus in San Francisco

Police are investigating a shooting inside a Muni bus that one dead and another injured in San Francisco Wednesday. The incident was reported in the area of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at around 3:20 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they saw two people shot. Both were transported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Release Photos of Vehicles Involved in Little Saigon Robberies

The Oakland Police Department has released photos of the cars connected to the ransacking of Little Saigon businesses Monday. A total of seven shops were robbed and burglarized leaving business owners fed up with the ongoing crime in the neighborhood. The police department hopes these photos help identify the people responsible for the damage.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Stabbing on BART Train in South Hayward

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a BART train in South Hayward Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Officials said an altercation happened inside the train, when a victim was stabbed. According to BART officials, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The South Hayward BART station...
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy