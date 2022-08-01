Read on appleinsider.com
No redesign coming to Apple Watch Series 8, says leaker
A new leak suggests Apple won't be redesigning the standard "Apple Watch Series 8," with more significant updates planned for the rumored "Pro" model.
Apple Card users get 3 free months of Apple TV+ in 'Luck' promotion
In an effort to promote the newApple TV+ animated feature, "Luck," Apple is giving away three months of Apple TV+ for free to Apple Card users.
Apple TV+ film 'Luck' takes over Apple's homepage
As animated comedy "Luck" starts streaming onApple TV+, the film is being promoted with characters tumbling down around the regular iPads, iPhones and Macs.
What to expect from Samsung & Google flagship smartphones later in 2022
Apple isn't the only smartphone maker that will debut new models in the second half of 2022. Here's what to expect from Google's and Samsung's upcoming devices. The latter half of the year is iPhone season, with the Cupertino tech giant likely to debut new models in September. However, Samsung has also historically held an event in August, while Google likes to debut its latest Pixel flagships in October.
Leaked CAD renders reveal flat-sided 10th-generation iPad
A new set of leaked CAD files show the 10th-generation iPad could have a slightly larger display with flat sides, but it would retain the Touch ID button. The 10.2-inch iPad is the last with a classic tapered case design, Home Button, and Lightning port. The leaked CAD files show a complete redesign could be coming in the 2022 model, but it would retain several features.
Apple TV+ films, series, and documentaries
Comedy Series — ShowAboutRatingNext/Current Season Release Date. "Mythic Quest" is centered around a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Written by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, and produced by Ubisoft and Lions Gate.TV-MAFall 2022.
How to take astronomy photos with just your iPhone
Although theiPhone isn't nearly as powerful as a telescope, it's still able to take good night sky photos. Here's how to get started with it.
Apple releases Studio Display firmware update 15.5 with speaker fault fix
The Studio Display has a new firmware update available that fixes intermittent speaker failure on some models. Owners of the Studio Display can get the firmware version 15.5 by navigating to System Preferences on their connected Mac. Select "Software Update" to check if the update is available. The update was...
Daily deals August 3: $90 HomePod mini, AirPods 2 with wireless charging for $100, more
Wednesday's bestdeals include a refurbished 24-inch iMac 4K for $800, $70 off a EufyCam 2C Pro 2-pack, 30% off a 100W Spigen dual USB-C charger, and much more.
Back to School: The best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for college
It's the summer, and that means it's back to school. Here's whichMacBook Air and MacBook Pro models you should consider buying in the seasonal sales before students head off to college.
