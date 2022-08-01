ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juab County, UT

Suspect sought for ‘suspicious livestock killings’ in Juab County

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mvdO_0h0kGrxE00

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating three separate incidents of “suspicious livestock killings” in Juab County.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the “arrest or conviction of any person involved in the theft, mutilation or malicious killing of livestock.”

ABUSE: St. George man arrested, allegedly caused burn injuries and fractures to infant
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBkS7_0h0kGrxE00
    (Courtesy of Juab County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUdk3_0h0kGrxE00
    (Courtesy of Juab County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy of Juab County Sheriff’s Office)
MISSING GUN: SLCPD searching for missing handgun involved in accidental shooting

Authorities shared photos of the animals’ bodies found with injuries. All three incidents occurred within a week of each other in the Levan and Mills area of Juab County.

Authorities are asking anyone with details about the incidents to contact the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 623-1349.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Stolen and killed livestock reports on the rise in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Agriculture said it has seen an alarming increase in the number of reported missing and killed livestock over the last few years. So far this year, the UDAF has investigated 77 reports of missing cattle, five reports of missing horses and mules, and one sheep. Seven of those animals were recovered.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

POLICE: Missing Utahn reappears, says he ‘needed time alone’

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located.  Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since.  Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Juab County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
City
Levan, UT
State
Utah State
Juab County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Payson first responder dies following off-duty fall

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – The Payson Fire Department is in mourning after losing one of their own. The department announced the passing of firefighter/EMT Eric Adams following a fall while he was off-duty on the morning of July 25. Adams served with the department from 2012 to 2022. “Our hearts are broken and we will […]
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy