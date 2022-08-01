Michigan football sends out official scholarship offers to 2023 recruits

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh was the AP Coach of the Year in 2021. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Recruitniks know that just because a prospect is offered a scholarship doesn’t mean that it’s “committable.” Michigan Wolverines football and programs across the country prioritize different players, offer them scholarships, push some out of that pool to commit and sign an even fewer amount of recruits.

Today, Aug. 1, college football teams were able to send out ‘official scholarship offers.’ Michigan did so, extending them via a graphic with a letter from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Several Wolverine commits have already posted them on social media.

Michigan’s 2023 class, which currently has 13 members, consists of EDGE Collins Acheampong, defensive tackle Brooks Bahr, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, running back Cole Cabana, EDGE Enow Etta, running back Benjamin Hall, offensive lineman Amir Herring, EDGE Aymeric Koumba, offensive tackle Evan Link, wide receiver Fredrick Moore, wide receiver Semaj Morgan, kicker Adam Samaha and tight end Deakon Tonielli.

The early signing period runs from Dec. 15-17, while the late period will take place Feb. 2-April 1.

Here’s the message Harbaugh sent the recruits:

“Congratulations! After careful consideration, we have identified you as one of our top prospects for the 2023 Recruiting Class. It is my honor to officially offer you a full athletic scholarship to play football and attend the University of Michigan.

“It takes an extraordinary young man to join the University of Michigan Football Family. Our legacy of being the ALL-TIME WINNINGEST PROGRAM IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY demand we seek those who excel in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. We want driven individuals who strive to get the best grades, win the most awards, and excel at sports. You have stood out to us as a leader in all areas of life. We know you would be the perfect addition to this next class of trailblazers.

“Being a MICHIGAN MAN is an exclusive group that thrives on competition, an insatiable desire to improve, and an unmatched bond forged through an incomparable work ethic and a relentless pursuit of success! Come be a part of the legacy that includes 59 First-Round Draft Picks, 392 overall NFL Draft Picks, 100+ Super Bowl Championships, 10 Pro Football Hall of Famers, 39 College Football Hall of Famers, and 430 First-Team All-Big Ten players.

“The University of Michigan and the city of Ann Arbor is the place to be if you want to showcase your skills at the highest level and on the biggest stage. Wearing the winged helmet provides you with the opportunity to play in front of college football’s largest home crowd and be part of the most-watched team on television on any given Saturday. You can enjoy life in America’s most livable city while attending classes at the #1 Public School in the country. Altogether, your name, image and likeness will mean more backed by the largest living alumni base.

“Congratulations again on all of your accomplishments thus far in your academic and athletic career. It is a testament to you and your family’s hard work on and off the field. Please do not hesitate to reach out to myself or any member of our coaching staff if you have any questions regarding your scholarship at the University of Michigan. We are looking forward to you joining our Wolverine Football Family.

“#GoBlue — Jim Harbaugh”