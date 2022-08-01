Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty

Read on www.kimt.com
Austin man pleads not guilty to knife assault
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to an altercation involving a knife. Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, was arrested on June 23 and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 19. The Austin Police Department says...
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who sold a total of 27.807 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Austin on November 12th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 36-year old Joseph Perry White was arrested in September 2021 on a felony charge of 2nd degree...
Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession in Mower County
AUSTIN, Minn. – Almost 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. He was arrested on April 10, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Court documents state Moss was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to law enforcement he had about 10 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
Austin man pleads guilty over 2020 cross-border chase
Weston William Zuehl, 39, was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. The Lyle Police Department says a law enforcement officer who knew Zuehl’s license was canceled saw him driving south on Highway 218. Court documents state Zuehl refused to pull over and started a pursuit that crossed the state line and forced another vehicle off the road to avoid a collision.
Austin man sent to prison for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine to a law enforcement informant is sending a Mower County man to prison. Joseph Perry White, 36 of Austin, was arrested in September 2021 and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. He was accused of selling 27.807 grams of meth to a confidential informant in November 2020.
Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
Rochester Teen Arrested for DWI, Pending Arrest Warrants
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old Rochester boy for pending arrest warrants and suspicion of DWI early Friday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was stopped facing east at the intersection Hwy. 14 and Broadway Ave. South shortly before 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed. Schueller said the deputy's rear radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 67 mph in the 40 mph zone.
Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is set over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County. Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession. Sanford was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway...
Mason City woman to plead guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $2000 while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store. The complaint stated that Askildson did this between November 27th of last year and March 5th of this year with the intent to deprive the business of money and property having a total value of just under $2076.
Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud. A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
Placement continues to be a problem for juveniles arrested in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - A 16-year-old boy wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct was placed under arrest early Friday morning, but law enforcement came into more issues when they couldn’t find any placement for the boy anywhere in the state. The boy, who was arrested after he...
Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash
An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
One year after unsettling event, Olmsted County Fair ups security, sees no arrests
ROCHESTER, Minn. - What a difference a year makes. A year after the Olmsted County Fair was riddled with juvenile fights and disturbances, the 2022 fair went off with a hitch when it comes to public safety. The week-long event even ended without any arrests. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
Law enforcement has three safety strategies to remember if ever in an active threat situation
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Shots fired last evening at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis sent shoppers running for cover. Police say it did no was injured. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office work collaboratively with other area agencies to conduct regular active threat trainings. There are three key words to remember: Run, hide, and fight.
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
