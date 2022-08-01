Attorney General comments on $400 million Opioid Settlement

Read on woay.com
West Virginia Medicaid programs will provide coverage for transgender care
Charleston, WV (AP)- District Judge Robert C. Chambers has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program will provide coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender residents. The LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit accusing the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria.
Active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,414; 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 5, 2022; there are currently 3,414 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,184 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Putnam County, an 89-year-old male from Upshur County, a 64-year-old female from Upshur County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Jackson County, and a 74-year old female from Mingo County.
WV Public Service Commission advises residents seek assistance for rising utility bills
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) advises residents to seek assistance for paying utility bills after identifying increases in wholesale electricity prices. The PSC discovered that request rates from natural gas utility companies that filed 30C cases with the Commission had increased 173% beyond last year. The PSC is concerned about how prices will affect customers and offers resources that can help.
Active COVID-19 cases decrease to 3,036; 4 deaths reported
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 4, 2022; there are currently 3,036 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, four deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,173 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the...
3,166 active COVID-19 cases statewide, six deaths reported
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The WV Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of August 3; there are 3,166 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Six deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,169 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old female...
Preliminary West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plan complete
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations. The project has been submitted to the federal government for further review. West Virginia is expected to receive close to $45.7 million over the next five years through the program.
