Walla Walla Tuber Drowns On Wenatchee River

Man Dies in Boating Accident in Umatilla County
(Pendleton, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly boating accident that happened last Friday at McKay Reservoir. Eight people who were boating had been tubing at the reservoir, when a 41-year-old member of the group, who was in the water and was trying to re-board the boat, could not when the watercrafts transom ladder broke. Benjamin Ryan Camden of Milton-Freewater tried holding onto the boat's starboard handrail, while the boat went back toward land. Camden lost his grip and slid under, running into the propeller and sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital where he later died.
National Night Out Events in The Tri-Cities
(Pasco, WA) -- Police precincts across the country will host fairs, barbecues and even put on cooking demonstrations tonight to celebrate National Night Out. It's an annual nationwide event that brings police and the communities they serve together. The first event was held back in 1984. Police officers say they love the event because it's a great way to build a relationship with the neighborhoods they serve.
Clean Carbody Beach Gets Messed Up Again, Sheriff Not Amused
A couple of days ago, over the weekend volunteers clean up the popular Carbody Beach, which had become covered in trash. Now, the garbage is back. Sheriff Jim Raymond praised the volunteers who spent a number of hours at the popular beach and cleaned it up around July 29th. The...
Apparent Heat Related Death in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- The heat wave may have now taken a deadly toll right here in the Ti-Cities. That's as a man from Richland dies from what appears to be the extreme hot weather. The Benton County Coroner's office say the victim, 38-year-old Sean Aaberg apparently collapsed outside off the 1500 Block of Thayer Drive Monday. He was thought to have been homeless, and while the death is thought to be related to the extreme temperatures, the official cause is on hold pending a toxicology test. His body temperature was at more than 104 degrees at the time of his death.
Pasco Business Leaders to Dispute Support for Pot Shop
Following a presentation at the Pasco City Council meeting on July 18th, and workshop on July 25th, some Pasco business leaders are disputing alleged support for a pot shop downtown. Business association leader says their own list will go to council later in August. Leo Perales is the Vice President...
Flights from Pasco to Dallas-Fort Worth Coming in Future?
There could be flights from Pasco Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth in the near future, according to news from the Airport. A federal grant will help Pasco elevate to get more flights. Buck Taft of the Pasco Airport said Wednesday a $750K Federal grant will help the facility expand to the...
West Nile Virus Detected in Kennewick Mosquitos
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton-Franklin Health District says mosquitos collected by the Benton County Mosquito Control District have tested positive for West Nile Virus. This marks the first the discovery of the illness in Washington State for the year 2022. So far, no human cases have been reported, but BFHD says everyone should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
