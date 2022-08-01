Walla Walla Tuber Drowns On Wenatchee River

(Pendleton, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly boating accident that happened last Friday at McKay Reservoir. Eight people who were boating had been tubing at the reservoir, when a 41-year-old member of the group, who was in the water and was trying to re-board the boat, could not when the watercrafts transom ladder broke. Benjamin Ryan Camden of Milton-Freewater tried holding onto the boat's starboard handrail, while the boat went back toward land. Camden lost his grip and slid under, running into the propeller and sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital where he later died.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO