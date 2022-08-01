West Nile Virus Detected in Kennewick Mosquitos

610kona.com
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. Level 3 evacuations are still in place for Audubon and Maloy Roads. Red Cross set up shelters in Selah at the civic center and in Ellensburg. The wildfire is close to 0% containment. "Right now our main concern is going to be structure...
Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Selah due to wildfire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning leave now — have been issued for parts of the town of Selah in Yakima County on Wednesday. Anyone within a mile and a half from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road are advised to leave. The fire...
Tri-Cities hospitals treating more patients for COVID. What experts say about masks
UW Medicine doctor says this may be one of the largest surges of the whole pandemic.
KEPR
Medics respond to more than a dozen heat-related emergencies
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — First responders stayed busy over the weekend – responding to more than a dozen heat-related emergencies. During Water Follies weekend, Pasco and Kennewick Fire stationed several crews along the shoreline in preparation of the heat. In Kennewick, Fire Chief Chad Michael said they responded to...
Vantage Highway Fire continues to burn, evacuation orders recalled
The town of Vantage is no longer under any evacuation orders as officials say the Vantage Highway Fire has not grown since Tuesday evening.
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
nbcrightnow.com
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Heat wave. Wildfires. Recession. Yet ‘ludicrous’ push to breach Snake dams, Newhouse says
Richland rally questions if spending $33 billion will help salmon.
Chronicle
Fire at Washington State Penitentiary Causes Estimated $35,000 in Damage
No one was injured in a fire at the Washington State Penitentiary on Thursday, July 29, that caused about $35,000 in damage, according to a release from the Walla Walla Fire Department. The fire was caused by an overheated lithium battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a pump house,...
A famous chef is giving $10,000 to help this Tri-Cities program continue cooking
Local graduates work in local restaurants, bakeries, hotels and coffee shops.
Volunteers desperately needed at Tri-Cities nonprofits. Here’s how to help
Groups have not rebounded from the steep decline in volunteers during the COVID pandemic.
Yakima Herald Republic
92-year-old Lou Huff of Yakima is still playing in the dirt
Louella Huff, 92, moved to Washington from South Dakota in 1946. Her father was a farmer and always wanted to live here, tired of not having his own land. Louella, or Lou as she goes by, is really glad about the move since she inherited her father’s green thumb while accompanying him in the garden as a kid.
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
610KONA
Man Dies in Boating Accident in Umatilla County
(Pendleton, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly boating accident that happened last Friday at McKay Reservoir. Eight people who were boating had been tubing at the reservoir, when a 41-year-old member of the group, who was in the water and was trying to re-board the boat, could not when the watercrafts transom ladder broke. Benjamin Ryan Camden of Milton-Freewater tried holding onto the boat's starboard handrail, while the boat went back toward land. Camden lost his grip and slid under, running into the propeller and sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital where he later died.
Fire destroys Wine Country Concert Series storage unit in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A fire near the green overnight at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course caused over $100,000 in damage. Despite the losses, owners say it’s business as usual. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the golf course. They said a person from across the freeway called...
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
