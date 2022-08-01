Fremont County Sheriff's Office honors Deputy Gilbert Androy

(Glenwood) -- Mills County residents hoping to conduct open burns over the weekend will need to change plans or acquire permission from their local fire chiefs. That's according to Mills County Emergency Management Director Gabe Barney, who tells KMA News the county will implement a burn ban beginning Saturday, August 6, at 8 a.m. The ban prohibits all open burning in Mills County, including all cities within the county. Barney says abnormally dry air conditions and temperatures, along with the possibility of high winds, prompted the discussion of a ban. But, he adds fire chiefs also have been reporting multiple calls along Interstate-29 for brush fires.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO