ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

‘An active form of reverence’: Gyotaku artist Duncan Berry at Pacific Maritime Heritage Center

By Lori Tobias
orartswatch.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.orartswatch.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orartswatch.org

Art Conspiracy gives youth in rural Yamhill, Polk counties a deep dive into the arts

It’s summer vacation, and Willamina Elementary School is buzzing with activity. On a sunny, warm weekday morning, 10 students ages 9-16 are making space aliens out of masking tape — “taper mache” — and discussing the latest episode of Stranger Things. Elsewhere in the building, students are using the skills they’ve learned over the past few days to make prints, collages, and fabric arts. A lesson in Ghanian drumming follows, with more classes and a rehearsal of a lively scene from A Midsummer Night’s Dream after lunch.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy