Kerma 1
4d ago
This reinforces the need to have a dash cam to record accidents for insurance purposes. Without that and no police, I can see that people will be having a hard time proving who was at fault.
6
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a missing University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
my40.tv
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business prompts investigation
A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before taking off early Wednesday morning.
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
wvlt.tv
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
wvlt.tv
Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments...
wvlt.tv
Police identify fatal East Knoxville stabbing victim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal East Knoxville stabbing early Tuesday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on Bertrand Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to an assault call and when they arrived...
Fatal stabbing reported at Knoxville apartment
Violent Crimes Unit Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Maryville caregiver charged with rape of vulnerable adult
Maryville man has been charged with rape following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
Four charged in plot to smuggle drugs into Hamblen County Jail
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Narcotics investigators in Hamblen County arrested four people and seized three different types in who were suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into the county jail.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
wvlt.tv
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky...
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
WYSH AM 1380
TBI investigating death of 39-year-old man
The TBI is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man during an interaction with Oak Ridge police officers in the Hendrix Creek subdivision on Sunday, July 24th. Oak Ridge Police officers had made contact Tyler Jones after receiving a report of a suspicious person around Heritage Drive, according to the TBI. He began showing signs of distress, and medical personnel were called. At some point during the encounter, after medical personnel arrived, Jones became unresponsive, according to the TBI.
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger
Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
WATE
Knoxville FanBoy Expo happening this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville FanBoy Expo is returning to East Tennessee this weekend and boasts a lineup of celebrity guests. Oscar-winning artist Adassa, who voices Dolores in the hit movie, Disney’s “Encanto” stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios on Friday ahead of the FanBoy Expo opening to share about the event – and sing her part in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
wvlt.tv
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to be in a movie, you may have your chance soon! Movie role submissions are being accepted for a Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood for the next couple of months. Adult males and females are sought to portray audience members for a...
