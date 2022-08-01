LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery

Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck.

The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.

Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager/economic development for the city of Monroe told City Council that the zoning and sign permits have been issued and progress is “moving along,” though no opening date has been announced.

Patterson said the owners are trying to open Moeller Brew Barn @ Ballpark near Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons. Once that brewery opens this summer or fall, Patterson said the Monroe site will receive “full attention.”

She said the owners are interested in borrowing one to three of the 13 sky rides the city owns. The rides transported customers over the park. She said the rides may be placed in the lobby of the brewery and be used to create “a social media moment.”

Outdoor tables from LeSourdsville may also be used on the brewery’s patio and signs that once hung in the amusement park may be visible in the brewery.

Patterson said each Moeller location has its “own unique feel.”

Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh suggested contacting the Monroe Historical Society about using some historical photos of the park.

The Monroe brewery will be the fourth Moeller location. Maria Stein opened in 2015, followed by Troy, and Dayton. The 25,875 square foot Monroe facility will be the most southern location for Moeller Brew Barn.

In May, Moeller announced plans to expand and add an additional taproom and brewery in the former Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House.

More than 24 beers will be on tap at any given time, including new beers brewed on site and established Moeller favorites, said Nick Moeller, founder and co-owner. The kitchen will offer established favorites such as Neapolitan-style pizzas, smoked wings, and Bavarian pretzels, he said.

In February, Rivertown, one of the first in the region to kick off the brewery boom, announced it was closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues and rising food costs.

LeSourdsville, which opened in 1922 as a family picnic destination with swimming amenities, transformed into an amusement park with the addition of rides, attractions, and an arcade. The park was sold in 1961, and following heavy competition from nearby Kings Island, it was rebranded Americana Amusement Park in 1978 and closed in 1999.

Americana briefly reopened in 2002 under the original name LeSourdsville Lake.

