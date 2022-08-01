"Forget everything you know." The Patriots’ transition to a “streamlined” offense hasn’t necessarily been a seamless one, according to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers, speaking to Mike Giardi and Scott Pioli on NFL Network, said change and perfection are “a hard mix.” The Patriots want everything to be perfect, and it’s no secret that it hasn’t looked that way to this point in training camp.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO