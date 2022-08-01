Read on kicdam.com
Martha Wood, 94, of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg
Services for 94-year-old Martha Wood of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Leone Hudek, 99, of Pocahontas
Memorial services for 99-year-old Leone Hudek of Pocahontas will be Tuesday, August 9th, at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial and Military Rites at Calvary Cemetery. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the arrangements.
Brian Schwarting, 70, of Harris
Memorial services for 70-year-old Brian Schwarting of Harris will be Monday, August 8th, at 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Harris. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in charge of the arrangements.
25th annual Relay For Life
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This weekend will be the 25th annual Clay County Relay For Life in Spencer. The event begins Saturday at 5pm on the Clay County Fairgrounds at Centennial Plaza, this year’s theme is “Lights of Hope.”. Committee member LaVonne Bell tells KICD News the...
100th Year of Northwest Am Tournament
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Close to 400 golfers from all over the country are in Spencer for this week’s 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament at the Spencer Golf & Country Club. Bill Zinn serves as Chairperson for the tournament. He tells KICD News this year’s...
City of Sheldon Awards Trail Bid
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon awarded a bid Wednesday evening for trail work in part of the city. Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the City Council he was happy to see SEVEN bids for the one mile project with the low bid coming in well under the engineer’s estimate.
Hospital Board of Trustees Awards Bid For Expansion Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The expansion project that will bring a new Emergency Department to Spencer Hospital took a big step forward on Tuesday when the Board of Trustees hired a general contractor. Hospital President Bill Bumgarner tells KICD News he and the rest of the board very surprised to...
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
City Emergency Services Update Council On Monthly Happenings
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer’s emergency services updated the City Council on the happenings for July at Monday’s regular meeting with Fire Chief John Conyn noting his crew was not only busy but had some abnormal types of calls. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported his officers responded to...
Teenager Dies in Scooter Accident
Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Car vs Motorcycle Crash in Hospers
A car vs. motorcycle crash in Hospers resulted in minor injuries. At about 5:39pm Friday, 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east on 400th Street; 21-year-old Logan Koedam of Ireton was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Lopez-Morales turned north onto Hospers Drive and the two struck in the intersection.
Spencer Council Gives Final Approval For Electric Scooters
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its final approval on Monday to allow electric scooters to come into the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he has been in contact with the Bird, the company behind the scooters, noting it may be a while before the devices make their initial appearance locally.
