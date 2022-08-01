PORTION OF FM 390 EAST TO CLOSE FOR OVERLAY OPERATIONS

Read on kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FIFTH SRO FOR BRENHAM ISD
The Brenham City Council agreed Thursday to bolster the law enforcement presence at Brenham ISD schools with an additional School Resource Officer (SRO). The council approved expanding the city’s interlocal agreement with the school district for a fifth SRO to rotate around campuses. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker said the city was approached earlier this year by the district about the possibility of adding two new SROs, but could not fully meet that request due to staffing limitations.
‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT LEGACY
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. The social will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Legacy, located at 206 West First Street in Brenham. Chamber members are invited to visit with one another and...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE 2022-23 TAX RATE
Today’s (Thursday) meeting of the Brenham City Council will include a formal proposal for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year tax rate. The tax rate is more than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.3966, but less than the voter-approval rate of $0.5416. Adoption of the tax rate will be done at the...
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DISCUSSED DURING WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS COURT
The thought of the power going out and not coming back on may not come to mind frequently, but on Monday, Washington County Commissioners were encouraged to think about what would happen in the event of a long-term power outage and how the county could be ready for it. Local...
BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET SATURDAY
The Brenham GameChangers are set to provide school supplies to families in need around the community. The fifth annual School Supply Market will be held tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School. Tori Bryan, project chair for the market, says this is Brenham GameChangers’ first year overseeing...
HORTICULTURE COMMITTEE FALL PLAN SALE
The Washington County Extension Horticulture Committee is giving local residents the opportunity to purchase fall garden plants and support local scholarships at the same time. For the sixth year, the committee will be offering a selection of cool season plants including broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, kale, green...
BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
NO FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM FOR AUGUST
There will not be a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham this month. Organizers have cancelled this Friday’s market due to “excessive and dangerous heat” in the region. The market will return in September. Next month’s event will be the final one with summer...
4-H FAMILY NIGHT FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
Washington County’s youth in 4-H will be acknowledged this Friday at the annual 4-H Family Night and Awards Banquet. The program, recognizing local 4-Hers for their accomplishments over the past year, will be held at the Washington County Expo Event Center. There will be fellowship from 5:30 to 6...
FRIDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Milwaukee Bandsaw; Dremel 16” scroll saw; Ridged Compact Router; Ridged 18V Wood Planer; (2) nail guns; Craftsman 2 horsepower router; lots of hand tools – 979.421.0202. Huge Sale: Saturday 10am – 4pm & Sunday 10am –...
SCHULENBURG FESTIVAL BEGINS THURSDAY AT WOLTERS PARK
“The National Party of Texas” kicks off tonight (Thursday) in Schulenburg. Wolters Park will play host to the 44th Annual Schulenburg Festival, offering live music, parades, pageants, rodeo action, cook-offs, contests, games and other activities today through Sunday. Local band Southbound 955 will be tonight’s entertainment. Tomorrow (Friday) will...
BURLESON COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock has announced plans to retire after a more than 30-year career in law enforcement. Chief Deputy Pollock announced retirement plans this week on his Facebook page. The retirement is effective on December 31 of this year. Pollock started his career with the Brazos County...
GRIMES COUNTY TRUE BLUE FOUNDATION TO HOST BANQUET AND COOKOFF
The Grimes County True Blue Foundation is two weeks away from hosting their second annual banquet. The banquet, which features a steak dinner, will be held on Friday, August 19, beginning at 6pm at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Guest speakers for the event will be Texas Highway Patrol...
GRIMES CO. SHERIFF RECEIVES TOM TELLEPSEN AWARD
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell has received a prestigious honor. Sowell was presented the Tom Tellepsen Award during the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas’ 144th Annual Training Conference and Expo, held July 23-26 in Fort Worth. The award was established in 1975 for the late Tom Tellepsen, a native...
BURGLARY AT CHAPPELL HILL DOLLAR GENERAL UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a break-in early Tuesday morning at a business in Chappell Hill. The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a burglary at the Dollar General store on Highway 290 East after an employee noticed sheet metal had been cut on the northeast side of the building. Once inside, the employee found debris on the floor in the break room and a hole in the wall leading to the outside.
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Three people were arrested after traffic stops in Brenham, Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 12:20, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South for Expired Registration. After investigation, Driver, Christine Ann Tomczak, 44 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and was also found to have three outstanding warrants. They were through District Court for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Passenger,
KAT MARSHALL NAMED EASTON/NFCA ALL-AMERICAN SCHOLAR ATHLETE
The Northwestern State Softball Team placed 14 players on the Easton/National Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-American Scholar Athlete List, and one of them is from right here in Brenham. Junior First Baseman Kat Marshall, who played her high school softball for the Brenham Cubettes, made the list. In order to...
