Avery County Sheriff’s Office released the following announcement on Monday afternoon, Aug. 1, regarding a missing teen. “Milgiam S. Solis, 16, ran away from Crossnore Communities for Children on Friday, July 29, 2022. Solis also goes by the name Susi Lopez. She is in the custody of Avery County Department of Social Services.” If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this individual, the public is asked to contact Avery County Sheriff’s Office (828) 733-2071, Avery County Department of Social Services (828) 733-8230, or High Country Crimestoppers at (88) 268-6959 or at www.highcountrycrimestoppers.com.

ACSO seeks public’s assistance in search for missing teen