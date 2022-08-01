Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks

Read on cw34.com
knife
4d ago
Always running away from cops, and destroying property, I wonder, what is the reason, for people like him to exist.
cw34.com
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail
A former federal agent appeared in court after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach.
cw34.com
Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
NBC Miami
3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash
Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
treasurecoast.com
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- An alert has been sent out by St.Lucie County and the Port St. Lucie Police. It says “Shooting activity this is a message from the Police Department to advise you that there has been...
wflx.com
Distracted Lyft driver hits, kills utility worker, sheriff's office says
A distracted Lyft driver with two passengers inside his vehicle hit and killed a utility worker Tuesday near West Palm Beach, authorities confirm to WPTV. According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crash report, a 55-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu in the 3000 block of Southern Boulevard around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he became distracted, drifted to the left, and struck Julio Angel Flores Figueroa, 55, of West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges
A Boynton Beach woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police.
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Boynton Beach
A man faces two charges in connection with a road-rage shooting earlier this week in Boynton Beach.
WPBF News 25
Sheriff's office arrests man recording women, girls at Treasure Coast Square Mall
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with more victim testimonies after they arrested a peeping Tom when female shoppers sounded the alarm. "We made an arrest on a pervert that was a homeless subject living up in Jensen Beach," Chief...
Woman at home with daughter when home burglarized
A suspect is in custody following a string of break-ins in Palm Beach Gardens. Joshua Denny, 33, is accused of burglarizing homes while the victims were inside.
treasurecoast.com
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
wtvy.com
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Second conviction in fatal shooting over stolen bicycle again lands man 35 years in prison
WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile. A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
cw34.com
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
cw34.com
Utility worker struck and killed by distracted driver on Southern Blvd.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A utility worker was killed after a car jumped a curb and struck him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave, all westbound lanes were closed off as deputies investigated the scene. According to investigators, workers were marking...
cw34.com
Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared images of the woman. She wore a black facemask and pushed a...
